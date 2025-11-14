More than 600,000 Brazilians brought legal action against BHP Group after the collapse of the Fundao dam in November 2015

Aerial shots of Bento Rodrigues, the most affected district by the burst of Samarco's dam burst. Picture: Gustavo Basso/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Mining giant BHP can be held “strictly liable” for a deadly dam collapse in Brazil, the High Court has ruled.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

More than 600,000 Brazilians brought legal action against BHP Group after the collapse of the Fundao dam in November 2015, with the trial starting in London in October 2024. The failure of the dam, which held waste from an iron ore mine in Minas Gerais state in south-eastern Brazil, killed 19 people and sent more than 40 million cubic metres of toxic waste into the Doce River in what has been described as Brazil’s worst environmental disaster. Lawyers representing the hundreds of thousands of individuals, as well as businesses, municipal governments, indigenous groups and faith-based organisations, claimed BHP is liable to pay compensation for losses resulting from the collapse of the dam. The dam was owned and operated by Samarco, a joint venture between Brazilian iron ore miner Vale and BHP’s Brazilian subsidiary. Read more: ‘Own the damage it will do to patients’: Wes Streeting berates resident doctors over strike after they received 29% pay rise Read more: 'It's crazy!' Sean Paul slams COP building new road through Amazon rainforest for Brazil summit

Boat carries out dredging work in flooded area by the S3 dam, built by Samarco to supposedly prevent the rest of the contaminated mud from reaching the Doce river during the rainy season. Picture: Gustavo Basso/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And in a judgment on Friday, Mrs Justice O’Farrell found the risk of the dam’s collapse was “foreseeable” and that BHP could be held liable under Brazilian law. She said in a 222-page ruling: “BHP’s control of Samarco, their assumption of responsibility for risk assessment, management and control of the tailings dam, and their full participation in the tailings dam operations, gave rise to a legal duty to avoid harm caused by any act or omission that was negligent, imprudent or lacking in skill.” Mrs Justice O’Farrell said that BHP had been negligent or imprudent when it failed to carry out studies and remediation recommended by engineers, allowing waste material to become saturated with water and when Samarco continued to raise height of the dam. Friday’s ruling now allows the municipal governments and individuals to seek compensation. The mining giant had defended the claim, arguing the case “rests on incorrectly eliding the distinctions between BHP, BHP Brazil and Samarco” and that the legal action duplicates remediation works in Brazil.

View of the ruins of a house -destroyed by floods following the deadly collapse of the Fundao dam in 2015- in Paracatu de Baixo village. Picture: DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images