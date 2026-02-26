Labour's Homelessness Minister was unable to accurately confirm the current homelessness figures as she spoke with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

By Danielle de Wolfe

Labour's Homelessness Minister was unable to accurately confirm the number of people living without a home in the UK - as she unveiled a £87 million fund aimed at tackling the issue.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Minister for Local Government and Homelessness, Alison McGovern, was unveiling two new government funds to tackle homelessness across the UK. She told Nick that the latest government figures showed that just 80,000 people in England were currently homeless. Doubling down on her assertion when pushed on the numbers, the MP for Birkenhead insisted that 80,000 was the correct figure - with Nick stepping in to reveal the true scale of the problem. "Just to clarify, you are the Minister for Homelessness and you don't know how many people are homeless?" Nick questioned. Read more: Andrew 'must repay money if found to have misused taxpayer cash', Chancellor says Read more: Kemi Badenoch stands by Labour ‘paedo defenders’ comment as fury mounts over ‘disgusting’ language at PMQs "I understand why you challenged me on knowing the numbers and I try to be across my brief, but I don't know the latest Shelter figure off the top of my head," the minister admitted.

Alison McGovern - Minister of State for Employment - interviewed on College Green, Westminster, after the government's announcement of large cuts to the benefits budget. Picture: Alamy

'It's a big crisis,' the minister admitted. Enlightening the minister, Nick continued: "Well, the crisis is considerably bigger than 80,000. Shelter, as of December of last year, said 382,000 people are homeless in England - not the United Kingdom. So I don't know where your figure of 80,000 comes from, Minister." It comes as the government is set to introduce two new funds - allocating £50 million over three years to local authorities to innovatively tackle homelessness, and £37 million handed to "voluntary and community organisations".

Pushing back, the minister insisted that "Shelter have a broader look" when it comes to figures. "You can measure homelessness, as you were saying before, in different ways because you can find people who are sofa surfing and other things who don't actually report themselves." With Nick branding the government's bid to tackle the issue "very valiant", the government previously pledged to "halve long term rough sleeping over the course of the Parliament". But with 382,000 people currently homeless across the UK - a number that continues to grow, the government is hoping to work directly

Alison McGovern introduced two funds to help tackle the UK's homelessness problem. Picture: Alamy