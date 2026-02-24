The former prince faces accusations of sharing sensitive information with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew was pictured being driven away from a police station last week. Picture: Reuters/Phil Noble

By Henry Moore

A furious minister has branded the former Prince Andrew "arrogant, rude and entitled" as the Government agreed to release files related to his trade envoy appointment.

However, MPs were told the Government is unable to publish material that police need for their inquiries until officers are “satisfied”. The former prince faces accusations of sharing sensitive information with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein while acting as a special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011. He was taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office last week, before being released under investigation. Read more: Sign of the times: Every street bearing 'Prince Andrew' name as residents fight to change addresses

This came days before Lord Peter Mandelson was also arrested following similar allegations of passing sensitive information to Epstein, during his time as business secretary. The former Labour minister was released on bail in the early hours of Tuesday, after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. In the Commons, trade minister Sir Chris Bryant described Andrew as “a man on a constant self-aggrandising and self-enriching hustle” and “a rude, arrogant and entitled man who could not distinguish between the public interest, which he said he served, and his own private interest”. Sir Chris backed Liberal Democrat-led calls to publish the papers on Andrew’s role as special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011, including any vetting and any correspondence from Lord Mandelson. The party used a humble address, the same arcane mechanism the Tories used to press for the release of files on Lord Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador, to pressure the Government. Speaking at the despatch box on Tuesday, Sir Chris said: “Let me be clear from the outset, we support this motion today. “Frankly, it is the least we owe the victims of the horrific abuse that was perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein and others, the abuse that was enabled, aided and abetted by a very extensive group of arrogant, entitled and often very wealthy individuals in this country and elsewhere. “It’s not just the people who participated in the abuse. “It’s the many, many more who turned a blind eye out of greed, familiarity or deference.” He later added: “As the police have rightly said, it is absolutely crucial that the integrity of their investigation is protected, and now these proceedings are under way, it would be wrong of me to say anything that might prejudice them, nor will the Government be able to put into the public domain anything that is required by the police for them to conduct their inquiries, unless and until the police are satisfied.”

Despite being stripped of his title last year, the former duke of York is still eighth in line to the throne, and an Act of Parliament would be required to remove Andrew and prevent him from ever becoming king. The UK Government has not ruled out introducing such legislation once police have finished their investigation into the King’s disgraced brother. Opening the debate, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Can there be many people more symbolic of the rot that eats away at the British establishment than the former duke of York and special trade envoy, and the former business secretary, first secretary of state and ambassador to the United States? “Their association with Epstein and their actions on his behalf, while trusted with the privilege of public office, are a stain on our country. “We must begin to clean away that stain with the disinfectant of transparency.”

Screen grab of Trade minister Sir Chris Bryant speaking in the House of Commons in London during a parliamentary debate about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Picture: Alamy