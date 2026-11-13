The government has faced backlash over plans to convert a Ministry of Defence site near Piddington into accommodation for more than 1,200 detained asylum seekers.

By Ella Bennett

A government minister has insisted he recognises the concerns of residents over plans to convert a Ministry of Defence site near the Oxfordshire village of Piddington into accommodation for more than 1,200 detained asylum seekers.

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Communities Secretary Angela Rayner has approved full planning permission for the site, a decision welcomed by the Home Office, which wants to end the use of asylum hotels. There is now a six-week window when the decision can face a legal challenge. The government has faced angry opposition from villagers over the plans, who even made a symbolic attempt to declare the village independent from the rest of the country. Luke Pollard, Defence Readiness and Industry Minister, defended the government's engagement with the local community during the consultation process. Read more: Angela Rayner has ‘changed our lives forever’, Piddington resident tells LBC, after permission granted for huge asylum camp in Oxfordshire Read more: Palestinian asylum seeker jailed after breaking into family home and exposing himself to girls

Piddington residents voted overwhelmingly to become an independent state. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, he said: "It's pretty obvious that there's a strong sense of feeling from the community around Bicester, especially in Piddington. The Home Office continues to engage with those. "The consultation is an opportunity to listen to the concerns of local people and make sure that, should this proposal proceed, and there are still a few more stages to go here, so it's not yet fully locked in and delivered, that we can understand where the concerns are so they can be mitigated." He defended the need to sites such as the one proposed near Piddington, and said he wants to see "every asylum hotel closed". "To do that, we have to look at what temporary sites can be used to speed that effort up," he said. "There will be impacts there, but we don't often speak about the impacts and the concerns of communities around asylum hotels." He added: "Where we use large sites already, such as Wethersfield, where the Home Office operate a similarly sized temporary asylum accommodation, we don't see the same impacts on the community as is being spoken around Piddington. "But I recognise that any change for the people around MOD Bicester will be a concern, and that's why it's so important that the Home Office engages with the community."