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Max Balegde (R) was invited to Downing Street as part of an effort by Prime Minister Andy Burnham to engage with online celebrities. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Asher McShane

A social media influencer who mouthed along to offensive, explicit song lyrics outside No 10 has been criticised by safeguarding minister Satvir Kaur on LBC.

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Max Balegde, who was invited to Downing Street as part of an effort by Prime Minister Andy Burnham to engage with online celebrities, filmed himself mouthing the words “bomboclaat pussywagon chicken nuggets”, a viral meme song. Bomboclaat is a Jamaican Patois profanity which is widely regarded as highly offensive and can be used as an insult similar to 'motherf*****'. It derives from a term for a used sanitary towel. Chicken nuggets can be interpreted as a derogatory term for white people.

A bloke doing a Nazi salute while mouthing “Bomboclaat pussywagon chicken nuggets” outside No10.



£3tn debt. £3tn debt. £3tn debt. https://t.co/NkuWB6GGx6 — Joe Shalam (@JoeShalam) November 23, 2026

Ms Kaur, whose responsibilities include tackling violence against women and girls, said: “Would I use that language? Absolutely not. “Do I want to hear that kind of language anywhere, wherever it is? No, I don’t. ”

But on LBC Radio she defended Mr Burnham’s engagement with TikTok influencers. “I think it’s right that the Prime Minister talks to lots of different people and lots of different media outlets,” she said. “I’m sure you wouldn’t want me saying that I can control, or the Prime Minister should control, what broadcasters say outside No 10.” Mr Balegde, from Darwin in Lancashire, was among a number of TikTok influencers invited to a 'creator reception' hosted by the prime minister earlier this month as Labour sought to boost its appeal among younger voters. Sharing the clip online, Mr Balegde wrote: "Just hosted an event at 10 Downing Street and this was the only thing I could think to make in front of the door. What an honour to be asked to introduce the Prime Minister." Tory frontbencher Neil O'Brien blasted: "Youth unemployment, waiting lists, cost of living all going up – but hey, they make funny clips. "No10 churning out so much cringey slop to try and get down with the kids. I wonder when people will get sick of the fakeness and silly taxpayer-funded "influencers"?" MP Ben Obese-Jecty posted online: "“I think it’s important we have a Prime Minister who’s relatable... says the Safeguarding Minister Satvir Kaur as she defends a TikToker filming himself miming to “Bombaclaat, pussywagon, chicken nugget” on the steps of No.10 Downing Street. "This Government has become a circus." On the reference to 'chicken nuggets,' Cllr Lucy Trimnell posted on social media: " It’s a way of describing girls as ‘cheap white meat’. "So the ‘song’ is about sanitary towels, some kind of sexy car and easy white girls. I think. "I am not fine with that. "It’s disgraceful outside Downing Street but I don’t know how it fits in with our agenda for women be it equality, protection or respect." Tory leader Kemi Badenoch condemned Mr Burnham for turning No 10 into a 'bit of a joke.' Read more: Burnham faces criticism over ‘cringe-worthy’ interview with TikTok influencer

When I was a new MP, we had to hand in our phones as we stepped into 10 Downing St, so it’s jarring to see a Labour PM turn it into a bit of a joke.



Hugh Grant could dance through No 10 in Love Actually because he was pretending to be Prime Minister. Andy Burnham actually IS… https://t.co/iaPscshQ9v — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) November 23, 2026

Influencer Luke Hamnett posted a video recreating Hugh Grant’s prime ministerial dance from the film Love, Actually inside No 10 to the Pointer Sisters’ Jump (For My Love). He stops when he suddenly sees the Prime Minister waiting to sit down with him for an interview. Mrs Badenoch said on X: “When I was a new MP, we had to hand in our phones as we stepped into 10 Downing St, so it’s jarring to see a Labour PM turn it into a bit of a joke.