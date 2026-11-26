Minister 'deeply uncomfortable' with Huw Edwards documentary which she says gives disgraced newsreader 'free pass'
In the film, Edwards says he "had lost the plot" during the time of his offending
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A government minister has revealed she is "deeply uncomfortable" with the new Huw Edwards documentary ahead of its release next month which will show the disgraced newsreader "giving his side of the story".
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The full-length documentary follows the convicted sex offender at home in rural Wales but Anna Turley MP told LBC that Edwards is one of the "many people in the public eye" given a "free pass".
The programme will air on December 1, and in one clip Edwards, 65, can be heard saying angrily: "You want me to analyse what I was doing? I mean, seriously? I'd lost the plot."
Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty on Thursday, Border security and asylum minister Ms Turley said: "I'm deeply uncomfortable with it.
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"For too long, so many of these people in the public eye have been able to have a sort of free pass, it feels like, and they haven't been held to account, and they've been able to get away with things that are just simply not acceptable and illegal."
Ms Turley pointed to the Russell Brand case in which celebrities gain power, meaning "that nobody could challenge them".
The film, produced over the course of a year, follows the 65-year-old as he makes several attempts to re-enter public life.
Ms Turley added: "I think we are learning so much since the MeToo movement and beyond, through what we've seen with Huw Edwards, and through what we've seen with Brand in recent weeks, that I hope that we're starting now to see a rebalance where no longer can people behave in this way."
Later in the trailer, the interviewer asks, "What do you think you were doing?"
Edwards responds: "I'd lost the plot", to which the interviewer replies: "Well, come on."
In reply, Edwards says: 'No, not come on."
The former newsreader was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years in 2024 after admitting to three charges of making indecent photographs after being sent child abuse images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp.
He paid Williams over £1,000 in gifts after being sent hundreds of dark web images, 41 of which were illegal, a court heard.
The former broadcaster, who was convicted of making indecent images of children in 2024, is forced to reflect on his loss of fame, declining health, fractured relationships, and his crimes.
In response to criticism received of airing the documentary and giving airtime to Edwards, the broadcaster insisted it was an "important film to make".
Sacha Mirzoeff, Senior Commissioning Editor, said: "Channel 4 has an established reputation for tackling controversial subjects through exemplary filmmaking.
"Huw Edwards - Guilty is no exception in its quest for answers from a man who is trying to come to terms with his abuse of power."
Director Patrick Forbes added: "This was an important film to make. It’s rare to find a subject that touches on so many significant contemporary issues – whether it’s celebrity culture or the power of the media – as well as enduring questions about crime and punishment."