Dame Angela Eagle said the focus remains on what can be done for "our mutual benefit"

By Alex Storey

The new UK-EU deal is not an "ambush or betrayal" to the Brexit vote and Brits should have more confidence in the agreement, a minister has said.

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Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle has insisted the UK can still benefit from its neighbours where there is a "mutual interest". It comes after a deal between both sides was reached on Friday as negotiations over tuition fees continue, which Andy Burnham described as a "good day for Britain and a good day for Europe". The Prime Minister met with EU chiefs in Brussels to announce a package covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading. The deal has drawn criticism, including from Nigel Farage, who told LBC that the deal was "not a reset" but instead a "reverse" of Brexit. But defending the deal, Dame Angela told Matthew Wright at Breakfast on Saturday: "We should just be a bit more confident. Read more: EU deal will bring £17bn economic boost a year, says Burnham Read more: LBC callers react to Andy Burnham's Brexit reset deal

Dame Angela Eagle told LBC that the new UK-EU deal was not an "ambush". Picture: Getty

"We can negotiate with our nearest trading partners to our mutual benefit. Not everything is an ambush or a betrayal. "It is actually adult to work in a reasonable way with your other democratic countries where you have a mutual interest, and that is what we have done." Mr Burnham said the next 12 months would be spent "brainstorming" with the EU for the future relationship between the UK and the bloc. Speaking to Matthew, Dame Angela added: "We need to be clear-eyed and look through some of this noise and what is the best thing to do in the national interest. "That's what the Prime Minister was doing at the summit. Having been at the summit myself, it was an enormously warm atmosphere on both sides.

Dame Angela told LBC that people should have more confidence in the deal. Picture: LBC

"There's a great deal of focus on what we can do to our mutual benefit. "We have to remember that times have darkened since Brexit. We have a war in Europe and we have to support our European allies. "At the same time as we were at that summit, we learned about the Russian incursion into Polish airspace. "So we have to work with the people who share our values to our mutual interest, economically and otherwise." The Prime Minister suggested the package agreed with Brussels was “probably the limit” of what could be achieved before the next general election.

Mr Burnham addresses a media conference during the EU-UK Summit at the European Council building. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy