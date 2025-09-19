John Swinney's government suffered a blow this evening with the resignation of long-serving minister Jamie Hepburn who quit after being accused of assaulting a Tory MSP.

Mr Hepburn, who was until this evening the Scottish Government's parliamentary business minister, resigned admitting he had acted against his own "personal code of conduct".

His resignation came just hours after former Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross had written to the First Minister demanding a formal investigation into Mr Hepburn's behaviour after what he described as a "violent" altercation.

The row blew up on Wednesday after Mr Ross used parliamentary procedure to demand a ministerial statement on seagull attacks and government action. He spoke on the issue for five minutes, delaying a vote on landmark government legislation which radically redraws Scotland's criminal justice system.

Mr Ross alleged that as he left the Holyrood chamber Mr Hepburn grabbed his shoulder and refused to let go and swore at him in an aggressive manner.

He revealed the incident during First Minister's Questions on Thursday - and Mr Hepburn admitted that he had put his hands on Mr Ross and used "industrial language."

Now in the wake of a demand for an investigation, Mr Hepburn, who has been a government minister in a variety of roles for more than a decade, has resigned.

In his letter to John Swinney he says: "I have been reflecting on the incident that has been widely reported in the media in the last two days and discussing it with my family. I have come to conclude that I want to offer my resignation as your Minister for Parliamentary Business.

"I understand that a complaint has been made to you with a suggestion that I be referred to the Independent Advisers on the Scottish Ministerial Code.

"Irrespective of whether or not the Ministerial Code has been breached, even if there had been no complaint made, I believe I have not acted in accordance with my own personal code of practice.

"This decision is one that I feel is for the best in these circumstances and the one that for my own part feel is the appropriate course of action."

He adds: "I hope it would be felt by most, and not least you, that in my personal and professional undertakings I have always tried to act courteously in interacting with colleagues, either of our own party or others. There is no denying that my interaction with Douglas Ross fell well short of that standard.

"Despite whatever annoyance I felt at that particular moment, there is a manner in which that might have been conveyed, or indeed shouldn’t have been conveyed. That is not in utilising the language that I did.

"I hope it is recognised on your part and others that this behaviour was quite out of character on my part."

Mr Hepburn also says he decided to go so as not to be a "distraction" which his "continued presence as a minister would do".

He adds: "In such circumstances I believe it is best that I stand down with immediate effect."

First Minister John Swinney said he accepted the resignation with "personal regret" and that he was "deeply grateful" to Jamie Hepburn for his "efforts on behalf of the government."

In a letter to his former minister he added: "I know there will be no one more frustrated than you, over this one slip in your normal approach of courtesy and respect to all." He went on to thank him for his work in government.

Speaking to LBC this evening, Douglas Ross said Jamie Hepburn had made "the correct decision."

He added: I felt, as soon as the incident happened, that his behabour was completely inappopriate and unacceptable and he would have to resign or be sacked by John Swinney.

"I received a personal apology today from Jamie Hepburn which I did appreciate, but this issue should have been settled yesterday. As soon as the First Minister became aware he said he'd look into it, but by yesterday evening government sources were saying he would not be resigning and would not be sacked and would continue as a minister.

"The SNP thought they were trying to protect him and they could ride it out.

"It seems only when I put in my letter this morning making a formal complaint and asking the First Minister to refer it to the independent advisors on the ministerial code, did they then take the decision that Jamie Hepburn would have to leave government.

"But it leads to questions as to why John Swinney did not take the right action at the right time and sack his minister last night."

Mr Hepburn will be eligible for a "resettlement grant" following his time in government, the equivalent of three months' salary, which parliamentary authorities have said amounts to £8,769.