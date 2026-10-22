Reports have emerged that extra cash must be found to fund the reported 3.5 per cent pay rise for teachers

By Alex Storey

A government minister has refused to rule out the axing of special needs support staff in order to fund a share of the teachers' pay rise.

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Despite suggestions that the pay rise is "fully funded", schools will reportedly still need to find cash to top up the 3.5 per cent pay award. Scotland Secretary Douglas Alexander told LBC this morning that Special Educational Needs and Disabilities [SEND] was a "huge issue" and said the government needs to find a "more sustainable way" to provide essential education services. Teachers have argued that it will be SEND staff who feel the brunt of the cost-cutting measures likely to result from the pay rise, the i reports. Read more: Teachers to face ban on Palestine badges in schools amid rising antisemitism Read more: Children given ‘community service’ instead of detention - after schools told to 'include' pupils to protect them from knife crime

Douglas Alexander refused to rule out the cutting of SEND services in Britain to fund a teacher's pay rise. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Refusing to rule out the cuts, Mr Alexander told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "SEND education is a huge issue. "Under the previous government with Keir [Starmer], Bridget Phillipson was looking at this issue. It's now on the desk of [Education Secretary] Lucy Powell. "We're in a position where we have to find a more sustainable way of providing the absolutely essential services. "What is the right balance between mainstreaming within conventional schools? What's the need for specialist schooling? "All of that work is underway under the Department for Education under Lucy Powell at the moment." A study earlier this year showed that almost nine out of then teachers thought class sizes are too big for schools to properly support SEND pupils.

Mr Alexander said the UK must find a "more sustainable way of providing the absolutely essential services". Picture: LBC

A survey from the National Education Union (NEU) found that more than four in five (83 per cent) teachers thought a lack of staff is a significant barrier to their school fully serving those classed as SEND. Mr Alexander added: "It is serious point. "We have to find ways of providing the appropriate level of SEND education in circumstances where year on year the number of kids being certified as requiring SEND support is growing each and every year. "That is the job that Lucy is looking at right now." According to the i, the Department for Education maintains that it is pouring “record investment” into schools and is investing billions of pounds in special needs.

Mr Alexander said the issue was on the desk of Education Secretary Lucy Powell. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy