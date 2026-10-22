Minister refuses to rule out cutting SEND staff to fund teachers' pay rise and admits 'we have to find a more sustainable way'
Reports have emerged that extra cash must be found to fund the reported 3.5 per cent pay rise for teachers
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A government minister has refused to rule out the axing of special needs support staff in order to fund a share of the teachers' pay rise.
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Despite suggestions that the pay rise is "fully funded", schools will reportedly still need to find cash to top up the 3.5 per cent pay award.
Scotland Secretary Douglas Alexander told LBC this morning that Special Educational Needs and Disabilities [SEND] was a "huge issue" and said the government needs to find a "more sustainable way" to provide essential education services.
Teachers have argued that it will be SEND staff who feel the brunt of the cost-cutting measures likely to result from the pay rise, the i reports.
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Refusing to rule out the cuts, Mr Alexander told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "SEND education is a huge issue.
"Under the previous government with Keir [Starmer], Bridget Phillipson was looking at this issue. It's now on the desk of [Education Secretary] Lucy Powell.
"We're in a position where we have to find a more sustainable way of providing the absolutely essential services.
"What is the right balance between mainstreaming within conventional schools? What's the need for specialist schooling?
"All of that work is underway under the Department for Education under Lucy Powell at the moment."
A study earlier this year showed that almost nine out of then teachers thought class sizes are too big for schools to properly support SEND pupils.
A survey from the National Education Union (NEU) found that more than four in five (83 per cent) teachers thought a lack of staff is a significant barrier to their school fully serving those classed as SEND.
Mr Alexander added: "It is serious point.
"We have to find ways of providing the appropriate level of SEND education in circumstances where year on year the number of kids being certified as requiring SEND support is growing each and every year.
"That is the job that Lucy is looking at right now."
According to the i, the Department for Education maintains that it is pouring “record investment” into schools and is investing billions of pounds in special needs.
It comes after the 3.5 per cent teacher pay award was announced in July, of which the government said an extra £700m would be made available this year, and £1.1bn next year to help cover.
A DfE spokesperson said: "This is a cynical attempt to manufacture a row around claims that were never made. “Our position has been consistent throughout.
"The new valuation of the Local Government Pension Scheme has strengthened schools' financial position overall, supporting the whole school workforce and helping schools invest in teachers and support staff alike.
"This government is backing schools with record investment.
"By September 2027 teachers will have seen pay increase by 17% since we took office, and we are providing an additional £700 million for schools in 2026-27, rising to £1.1 billion in 2027-28, helping schools continue to deliver the best outcomes for children.
"That’s on top of our £4 billion-backed reforms to make sure every child with SEND gets the support they need, including by increasing access to specialists in every single school and rolling out training for every teacher."