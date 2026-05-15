Housing Secretary Steve Reed tells Nick Ferrari the public "aren't seeing the change they expected to see" from Labour.

By Jacob Paul

Labour has had a “terrible” and “embarrassing” week after its local elections wipeout sparked party infighting, a minister told LBC.

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Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Housing Secretary Steve Reed admitted it has been a bleak week to be a Labour MP after the party lost more than 1,400 seats in its worst local election results in more than 50 years. He told Nick: “I think we've had a terrible week. We were sent here to end the chaos that we saw under the Conservatives when they had the revolving door of chaos. Nine education secretaries, seven chancellors of the exchequer, five prime ministers in eight years. And we promised stability. “Now, stability is what we've delivered so far. It's why we're seeing the economy growing and NHS waiting lists falling. But last week has been an embarrassing week if you're a Labour MP. We need to take a breath this weekend.” It comes as Sir Keir fights to stay in the job after Thursday saw several candidates launch their opening salvos of leadership campaigns. Read more: Burnham launches new Westminster bid as Labour MP stands down - but Farage pledges to throw everything at by-election Read more: Labour leadership battle: who are the contenders?

Environment Secretary Steve Reed. Picture: Global

Andy Burnham announced his intention to be Labour's candidate in the upcoming Makerfield by-election - with MP Josh Simons standing to clear the way for the Greater Manchester Mayor to return to Westminster. It followed an excoriating attack by the former health secretary Wes Streeting in which he publicly derided the Prime Minister while resigning from his Cabinet post. In a letter to Sir Keir, Mr Streeting said he had "lost confidence" in the PM's leadership and that remaining in post would be "dishonourable and unprincipled". Mr Streeting told the Prime Minister it was “now clear that you will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election”. “I'm sorry Wes has resigned because he's a friend as well as a very talented politician,” Mr Reed said.

Wes Streeting resigned as Health Secretary on Thursday. Picture: Getty