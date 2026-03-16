Speaking with LBC, Pat McFadden was pushed on why youth unemployment had reached an 11 year high - rising to 16.1%

By Danielle de Wolfe

The government has unveiled plans to incentivise firms to hire more young people as part of £1 billion investment fund aimed at tackling the UK's worklessness epidemic.

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The funding, part of a “new deal” for young people set to be announced by Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden on Monday, is aimed at creating 200,000 jobs. Speaking with LBC, Mr McFadden was pushed by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast as to why youth unemployment had reached an 11 year high - rising to 16.1% according to the latest data. "Let me tell you, the best form of welfare reform is opportunity and work. Not just a welfare state, but a working state, Mr McFadden insisted. It comes amid a government drive to reverse the growing number of young people who are not in education, employment or training, the so-called “Neets”. Admitting the government "are concerned" about the current unemployment figures among young people, Mr McFadden conceded that it "is a long term problem". Read more: Starmer to make struggling families his 'first priority' amid cost-of-living crisis caused by Middle East war Read more: Starmer holds phone call with Trump to discuss 'importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz'

Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden is hoping to tackle worklessness. Picture: Alamy

Speaking with Nick, Mr McFadden insisted "I want to give young people hope. I want to give them opportunity. I'm often asked on shows like this what you're going to do about welfare reform." During the visit to Waltham Forest College on Monday, Mr McFadden unveiled the government's new Youth Jobs Grant. Through this scheme, businesses will receive £3,000 for every young person they hire between the ages of 18 and 24 who has been searching for a job for six months or more. Some 60,000 people are expected to be supported by the proposals. He will also announce a new apprenticeship incentive, under which small and medium-sized businesses will be paid £2,000 for every new employee between 16 and 24-years-old they take on. The Government also plans to expand its existing jobs guarantee from the current age range of 18 to 21, to those up to 24-years-old. The scheme offers young people a guaranteed six-month job if they are on Universal Credit and have been looking for a job for 18 months. Mr McFadden said: “These measures will give life-changing opportunities to young people and significantly reverse the increase we inherited in those not in education, employment or training. “We are focusing funding where it’s needed most and giving employers the flexibility and support they’ve asked for. “These reforms will give young people a vital first step on the career ladderand help business leaders recruit the talent that will grow their companies.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, leaves Number 11 as the government plans to tackle worklessness. Picture: Alamy