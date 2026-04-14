The closures will bring the total number of asylum hotels to 185

The New Bridge Hotel, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK has been the scene of protests since housing migrants. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Another 11 hotels housing asylum seekers have closed as the Government moves people into alternative accommodation.

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The closures, confirmed on Tuesday evening, include hotels that drew protests last year, including the Britannia Hotel in Wolverhampton and the OYO Lakeside in St Helens. The move is expected to save £65 million a year and brings the total number of hotels used to house asylum seekers below 190, having peaked at around 400 under the Conservatives. Borders minister Alex Norris said hotels were meant to be “a short-term stop-gap” but had “spiralled out of control, costing taxpayers billions and dumping the consequences on local communities”. He said: “We are shutting them down by moving people into more basic accommodation, scaling up large sites, removing record numbers of people with no right to remain. “This is about restoring control, ending waste and handing hotels back to the community for good.” Read more: Long-delayed guidance on single-sex spaces set for publication in May Read more: 'Drill, baby, drill': Trump attacks UK again as he blasts ban on North Sea oil drilling as ‘tragic’

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Security Command compound in Dover, Kent, from a Border Security Command vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Tuesday April 14, 2026. Picture: Alamy

The Home Office said further closures would be announced “soon”. Ministers have pledged to end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers by the next election, with some people already being moved into sites such as disused army barracks. Home Office officials said some 350 people had now been moved into the former barracks at Crowborough, in East Sussex, which opened to asylum seekers in January. The number of people being housed in hotels stood at 30,657 at the end of 2025, down 15% on September but still above the record low of 29,561 just before the 2024 general election. Figures had peaked in September 2023 at 56,018. At the same time, the number of people in “dispersal accommodation” rose by almost 3,000 over 2025.

Anti racism rally outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Paisley, Scotland. Picture: Alamy