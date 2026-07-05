Shabir Ahmed was released from prison after serving 14 years for multiple rape and sexual offences against young girls.

Shabir Ahmed was described as a ‘leading figure’ in the Rochdale grooming gangs scandal. Picture: PA

By Danielle de Wolfe

Ministers have insisted they will leave 'no stone unturned' when it comes to the removal of grooming gang leader Shabir Ahmed from the UK.

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Shabir Ahmed, 73, who has been stripped of his British citizenship, leaving him with only Pakistani nationality, cannot be deported due to a 1971 law that forbids the removal of a small group of Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK more than 50 years ago. Government officials are reportedly in talks with Pakistan about taking back a Rochdale grooming gang ringleader, Downing Street has said. Reports have also suggested Pakistan might not accept Ahmed because he had previously renounced his citizenship, with reports suggesting he had 'ripped up his passport'. “There is probably a way of solving the problem over the 1971 Immigration Act. That is more solvable than the Pakistan side of the equation,” a Government source told The Telegraph In response, Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, branded the government's inability to deport Ahmed "a disgrace". Read more: Pressure mounts on Government to change law and deport grooming gang ringleader Read more: Rochdale grooming gang leader freed from prison - as No10 steps up efforts to have him deported

Shabana Mahmood MP (Secretary of State for the Home Department - Home Secretary) is considering closing the loophole. Picture: Alamy

"Britain must take a zero-tolerance approach to foreign criminals and illegal immigrants. Every foreign criminal should be deported, including this sick paedophile who is a danger to children in the UK,” he said. Asked about the Government’s progress on the case, a No 10 spokeswoman said: “We have raised this issue with our counterparts in Islamabad and we are committed to doing everything possible to deport foreign national offenders, and we’re clear that they should have no place in this country. “As previous governments have found, this necessarily involves the agreement of the receiving country – which has not always been possible – but we are currently working across Government to explore all possible options in this case.”