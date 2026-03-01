Technology Secretary to launch consultation on regulating social media.

Australia Bans Social Media For Under 16s.

Overnight curfews on social media are among the measures the Government is considering to keep children safe online, as it hopes to begin a national discussion on the issue.

The Government will also look at restricting children’s access to AI chatbots as it consults parents and young people about new online safety measures. The consultation, which opens on Monday, is inviting views on whether there should be an Australia-style ban on children from using social media, and at what age this could begin. Read more: Mumsnet calls for under-16s social media ban in Britain as Starmer mulls restrictions Read more: The celebrities, influencers and sports stars stranded in the Gulf following Iranian missile strikes

Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street in London.

Liz Kendall, the Technology Secretary, said: “The path to a good life is a great childhood, one full of love, learning and play. That applies just as much to the online world as it does to the real one. "We know parents everywhere are grappling with how much screen time their children should have, when they should give them a phone, what they are seeing online, and the impact all of this is having. "This is why we’re asking children and parents to take part in this landmark consultation on how young people can thrive in an age of rapid technological change. "Together, we will create a digital world that gives young people the childhood they deserve and prepares them for the future.”

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) suggested the consultation had been kick-started by calls to bolster online safety laws, as parents and campaigners believe the Online Safety Act has not gone far enough to protect children using the internet and social media. The consultation is also expected to ask whether social media platforms should be made to switch off addictive features which can lead their children to stay up late at night. These include infinite scrolling and autoplay features on video content. Separate versions of the survey will be launched, tailored towards adults, and for children and young people.

Ministers plan to close the consultation on May 26, and will then aim to respond in the summer. Ms Kendall and Sir Keir Starmer have already vowed to change the law swiftly based on the answers they gather. To that end, the Government has begun to prepare powers which will allow it to make quick changes in the law, instead of having to carry out a years-long parliamentary process like that which led to the Online Safety Act. However, these so-called Henry VIII powers have come under fire when used in the past, for allowing ministers to avoid parliamentary scrutiny.