Long-standing advice from the NHS and Cancer Research UK says there is no safe or healthy way to get a tan using UV radiation

Leading cancer doctors have called for an outright ban on sunbeds in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Ministers should consider a “total ban” on commercial sunbeds, Government advisers have said amid reports of increased popularity of the products among young people.

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The new report from the Committee on Medical Aspects of Radiation in the Environment (Comare), which is advising Government on the health effects of radiation, says that sunbed use has “not been much reduced, despite the introduction of laws to control use”. It says that there are also suggestions that young people are “increasingly” using them. Meanwhile, some sunbed operators are using social media to make “false and unsubstantiated claims of health benefits” of sunbeds, the new report states. The experts recommend that the Government should “consider whether it is appropriate to introduce a complete ban on the commercial use of sunbeds”. Read more: Operations on wrong body parts and surgical gloves left behind among 400 'never events' reported by NHS over last year Read more: Breast cancer study shows changes to lymph nodes could identify who is most at risk of spread

The Tanning Shop has offered sunbeds on British high streets for over 30 years. Picture: Alamy

Sunbeds use high intensity ultraviolet (UV) radiation for tanning. Cancer Research UK says there is “no such thing as safe UV tanning” and too much UV radiation from the sun or sunbeds causes skin cancer. Leading skin doctors from the British Association of Dermatologists and the British Photodermatology Group have called for a complete ban on commercial sunbeds. Since 2010 it has been illegal for children to use sunbeds. But the new report states: “The numbers of commercial sunbed outlets in the UK do not appear to have declined appreciably since 2009, suggesting that use has also not been much reduced, despite the introduction of laws to control use. “There are also indications of increasing use by young people.” The authors add: “Some sunbed operators are making false and unsubstantiated claims of health benefits and this is reinforced by the prevalence of such misinformation on social media platforms.” It comes after adverts for five tanning companies were banned earlier this year for making misleading and irresponsible claims about the safety of sunbeds. Ads for tanning studios The Sun Company, SunShine Co and Tanbox Towcester, as well as for Tan & Deliver Home Hire Sunbeds and Byrokko, which sells products to accelerate tanning, made “a number of problematic claims” about safety, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said. Their misleading and irresponsible claims included that sunbed use is safe or that tanning can be achieved safely, and that sunbeds could boost vitamin D, improve mood and energy levels, and treat health conditions such as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), psoriasis and eczema.

A banned ad for Tan & Deliver. Picture: ASA/PA

The committee added: “Government will also wish to consider whether it is appropriate to introduce a complete ban on the commercial use of sunbeds. “While a ban should save lives and reduce costs of cancer treatment, there are wider policy considerations, for example in relation to the constraint on freedom of individual choice, which applies to a range of self-imposed risks. "If Government opts for a ban, this will require careful planning, with supporting public awareness campaigns and strong enforcement.” The report highlights a study which found that banning commercial sunbeds would be cost-effective and would lead to fewer cases of skin cancer, fewer skin cancer deaths and ease the burden on the NHS.

There are currently three countries that have banned commercial sunbeds: Iran, Brazil and Australia. These bans apply to commercial sunbeds but home or private use remains possible. Commenting on the report, Dr Tamara Griffiths, president of the British Association of Dermatologists, said: “There is now a consensus that sunbed regulation and enforcement in the UK are not strong enough. “Comare’s recommendations are sensible, practical steps that would strengthen protections for the public, and we welcome them. “It is also encouraging that Comare has explicitly recommended that Government needs to consider a total ban on the commercial use of sunbeds.

Australia banned the use of sunbeds more than ten years ago. Picture: Getty