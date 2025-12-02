The Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary said they had reached “an arrangement” with the Chinese government on “consolidating” Beijing’s diplomatic presence in one site

An exterior view of the possible future Chinese embassy which has been locked in a planning battle for years. Picture: Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images

By Ella Bennett

Planning ministers have delayed a decision on a new Chinese “super-embassy” in London until January.

In a letter to concerned parties, released by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), the Planning Inspectorate said the deadline had been pushed back to January 20. The letter said the extension followed a letter from the Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary saying they had reached “an arrangement” with the Chinese government on “consolidating” Beijing’s diplomatic presence in one site. Communities Secretary Steve Reed had previously extended the deadline to December 10. MPs from across the political spectrum have urged the Government to reject China’s application for a new embassy on the site of the former Royal Mint, citing security concerns. Read more: Starmer admits China poses 'national security threats' to Britain in major foreign policy speech Read more: Revealed: China's LinkedIn spies targeting Britain's MPs - as MI5 issues ‘espionage alert’

Protesters hold a huge banner saying "No To China's New Mega Embassy Spy Base In London' during the demonstration outside the Royal Mint. Picture: Martin Pope/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

They have expressed worries about its close proximity to communications cables buried near the site which are vital to the City of London, and about the possibility the embassy could be used to imprison political dissidents. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters the Home Office and Foreign Office “have provided views on particular security implications, and have been clear throughout that a decision shouldn’t be taken until we affirm that those considerations have been completed or resolved”. He added: “MHCLG (The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) considers that more time is needed for full consideration of the applications.” The spokesman would not say whether the new deadline coincided with plans for Sir Keir Starmer to visit China in the new year.

A protester among a sea of signs holds a sign saying 'Say No To China's Transnational Repression' during the demonstration outside the Royal Mint. Picture: Martin Pope/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images