Ministers delay decision on Chinese super-embassy again
The Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary said they had reached “an arrangement” with the Chinese government on “consolidating” Beijing’s diplomatic presence in one site
Planning ministers have delayed a decision on a new Chinese “super-embassy” in London until January.
In a letter to concerned parties, released by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), the Planning Inspectorate said the deadline had been pushed back to January 20.
The letter said the extension followed a letter from the Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary saying they had reached “an arrangement” with the Chinese government on “consolidating” Beijing’s diplomatic presence in one site.
Communities Secretary Steve Reed had previously extended the deadline to December 10.
MPs from across the political spectrum have urged the Government to reject China’s application for a new embassy on the site of the former Royal Mint, citing security concerns.
They have expressed worries about its close proximity to communications cables buried near the site which are vital to the City of London, and about the possibility the embassy could be used to imprison political dissidents.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters the Home Office and Foreign Office “have provided views on particular security implications, and have been clear throughout that a decision shouldn’t be taken until we affirm that those considerations have been completed or resolved”.
He added: “MHCLG (The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) considers that more time is needed for full consideration of the applications.”
The spokesman would not say whether the new deadline coincided with plans for Sir Keir Starmer to visit China in the new year.
The Prime Minister’s travel arrangements will be set out in the “usual way”, he said.
The Chinese government has agreed to consolidate all its diplomatic premises in London into one site, should planning permission for a new embassy be granted.
In a letter to the Planning Inspectorate, the Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary said they had “reached an arrangement” with the Chinese government, resolving their remaining concerns about the embassy.
They said: “The Chinese government has committed to consolidate all currently accredited diplomatic premises in London (excluding the ambassador’s residence) into one site at the Royal Mint Court (subject to planning approval).
“Accordingly, this outstanding issue is considered resolved.”
They said their departments had “carefully considered the breadth of considerations” related to the embassy application, and worked with police “and other relevant partners” to ensure national security issues had been addressed.
They said: “We recognise the importance of countries having functioning diplomatic premises in each other’s capitals, whilst maintaining the critical need to uphold and defend our national security.”