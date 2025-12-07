The Government is aiming to reverse a decline in the number of young people starting apprenticeships

Ministers promise 50,000 new apprenticeships in bid to tackle youth unemployment. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce a major investment in apprenticeships on Monday in an effort to tackle rising youth unemployment.

Some 50,000 young people are expected to benefit from the £725 million investment, in which more apprenticeships will be created in sectors including AI, hospitality and engineering. The Government is aiming to reverse a decline in the number of young people starting apprenticeships, which has fallen by almost 40% in the past decade. The Prime Minister has also expressed his desire to see apprenticeships treated with the same respect as degree courses. At this year’s Labour party conference, he said he wanted to see two-thirds of young people study for a degree or an apprenticeship. Read more: UK summit will ‘turn the tide’ on worldwide corruption, says Foreign Secretary Read more: Young benefit recipients to be offered construction, care and hospitality work

The Prime Minister has also expressed his desire to see apprenticeships treated with the same respect as degree courses. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir said: “For too long, success has been measured by how many young people go to university. That narrow view has held back opportunity and created barriers we need to break. “If you choose an apprenticeship, you should have the same respect and opportunity as everyone else.” The funding, which covers the next three years, includes a commitment to fully fund apprenticeships at small and medium-sized businesses. It also includes £140 million for regional mayors to link young people not in employment, education or training (Neet) with local apprenticeships. Ministers have been especially concerned with the rising number of young people classed as Neets, which experts suggest is on course to exceed one million for the first time since the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

