Ministers will be given powers to sack failing police chiefs after a row over a decision to ban Israeli football fans from a match in Birmingham.

Former West Midlands Police chief Craig Guildford admitted earlier this month that the evidence presented to Parliament to justify banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending their match with Aston Villa was false and provided by Microsoft Copilot AI.

After the revelation, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she had "no confidence" in Guildford but could not directly sack him for misleading MPs.

Mr Guildford was able to retire and retain his full pension after the local Police and Crime Commissioner refused to remove him from his role.

The new laws will allow the Home Secretary to sanction the retirement, resignation, or suspension of the most senior officer in any force if they are "poorly performing".

New targets on 999 response times and victim satisfaction will also be introduced, with forces graded and results published online as part of a bid to increase public accountability under the plans.

