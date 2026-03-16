Pat McFadden, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions has introduced proposals. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Employers will be incentivised to hire more young people as the Government rolls out £1 billion funding aimed at tackling worklessness.

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The funding, part of a “new deal” for young people set to be announced by Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden on Monday, is aimed at creating 200,000 jobs. It comes amid Mr McFadden’s drive to reverse the growing number of young people who are not in education, employment or training, the so-called “Neets”. During a visit to Waltham Forest College on Monday, Mr McFadden will announce a new Youth Jobs Grant. Through this scheme, businesses will receive £3,000 for every young person they hire between the ages of 18 and 24 who has been searching for a job for six months or more. Some 60,000 people are expected to be supported by the proposals. Read more: Starmer to make struggling families his 'first priority' amid cost-of-living crisis caused by Middle East war Read more: Starmer holds phone call with Trump to discuss 'importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz'

Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden is hoping to tackle worklessness. Picture: Alamy

He will also announce a new apprenticeship incentive, under which small and medium-sized businesses will be paid £2,000 for every new employee between 16 and 24-years-old they take on. The Government also plans to expand its existing jobs guarantee from the current age range of 18 to 21, to those up to 24-years-old. The scheme offers young people a guaranteed six-month job if they are on Universal Credit and have been looking for a job for 18 months. Mr McFadden said: “These measures will give life-changing opportunities to young people and significantly reverse the increase we inherited in those not in education, employment or training. “We are focusing funding where it’s needed most and giving employers the flexibility and support they’ve asked for. “These reforms will give young people a vital first step on the career ladderand help business leaders recruit the talent that will grow their companies.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, leaves Number 11 as the government plans to tackle worklessness. Picture: Alamy