US officials are reported to have raided the diplomat’s London flat last month.

The US Embassy in Nine Elms, London. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Ministers face calls to act after US authorities secretly flew an American diplomat accused of possessing indecent images of children out of the UK.

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US officials are reported to have raided the diplomat’s London flat last month, seizing him and taking him to an American airbase for removal without informing the British police first, according to The Sun. American personnel have no powers of arrest in Britain and there was no formal request for the man to be extradited. UK ministers are understood to be in contact with the US embassy over the incident, which could further strain relations between London and Washington. In a letter to Justice Secretary Alex Norris, his Conservative counterpart Nick Timothy said he was concerned that the US actions represented “a cover-up” and the diplomat may have committed offences in the UK. He said: “If this is the case, the diplomat should face trial in an English court.” Read more: US officials 'secretly flew diplomat out of UK' after indecent image allegations Read more: Trump dismisses call for AI slow-down despite researcher saying tech could kill all humans within the decade

Conservative MP Nick Timothy has written to the Justice Secertary demanding action. Picture: Alamy

A Government spokesperson declined to comment due to the ongoing US investigation, but said Britain expects all foreign diplomats to obey the law while in the UK “in the same way we expect all UK diplomats to do so when posted overseas”. A spokesperson for the US embassy said it was “aware of allegations” about one of their staff, and expected “all personnel to adhere to the highest standards of conduct”. Saying they could not comment on the specifics of the case, the spokesperson added: “We quickly informed UK law enforcement and took swift action, and we will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners regarding these allegations. “The individual in question has been reassigned to the United States in conjunction with an ongoing investigation. The embassy has informed British authorities of the case.” A spokesperson for the US State Department said they also could not comment on the specifics of the case, but added: “We take these allegations seriously.”

The diplomat’s case has also been likened to that of US State Department employee Anne Sacoolas who caused the death of teenager Harry Dunn in a car crash in 2019. Picture: Alamy