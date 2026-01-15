The latest shooting of the Venezuelan man in Minnesota comes amid heightened tensions after the mother-of-three was fatally shot in her car

Protesters have since assembled near the scene of the shooting, and have been met by federal agents and police officers who fired tear gas into the crowd. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

A Venezuelan man has been shot in the leg by an ICE officer in Minneapolis, just miles away from where a mother-of-three was killed by an agent last week.

The latest shooting in the Minnesota city comes amid heightened tensions after Renee Nichole Good was fatally shot in her car. It took place about 4.5 miles north of where Ms Good was killed on January 7 by an immigration officer. The Trump Administration continues to claim the officer was acting in self defence after the woman used her vehicle as a weapon. Read more: Iran postpones execution of first protester as regime closes airspace amid fears of US strikes Read more: ICE shooting victim Renee Nicole Good's family reject claims she had a criminal past

The latest shooting in the Minnesota city comes amid heightened tensions following the fatal shooting of Renee Nichole Good in her car. Picture: Facebook

However, this version of events is rejected by the state and local officials, with a bystander's video appearing to show her steering the car away from the agent. Minneapolis has been a major focus of Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and the latest shooting comes after hundreds more agents were deployed to the city in the wake of Ms Good's death. Protests have since started at the scene where the man was shot, with tear gas being fired into the crowds by federal agents and police officers. Pepper bullets and flash bangs have also been reportedly fired at demonstrators, who have been throwing snowballs and setting off fireworks. The city of Minneapolis urged for calm but reiterated calls for ICE to "leave the city and state immediately". When asked about Wednesday's shooting, the Department for Homeland Security said ICE officers shot an "illegal immigrant from Venezuela" after he "evaded arrest" and "violently" assaulted an officer shortly after a targeted traffic stop at 7pm. "In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car," it said in a statement. "The subject then fled on foot." As the officer tried to arrest the man, two individuals allegedly emerged from a nearby home and attacked the officer with a snow shovel and broom handle.

Immigration officials have responded with pepper bullets and flash bangs. Picture: Alamy

People hug near law enforcement after the shooting on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

The statement added: "As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick. "Fearing for his life and safety, as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired defensive shots to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg." The officer and man who was shot are in hospital, while the other two people are in custody. At a press conference held in the wake of the most recent shooting, Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara and city mayor Jacob Frey urged protestors to go home. Mr Frey told reporters the ICE presence in Minneapolis "is not sustainable", with agents outnumbering state police 5 to 1 on the city's streets. Governor Tim Walz had earlier said that "accountability" for the increased tensions and shootings would come through the courts, describing the immigration crackdown "a campaign of organised brutality". But the Pentagon is preparing to send military lawyers to Minneapolis to assist the government's case, after a judge granted it time to respond to a request to suspend its deportation plans.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey repeated his warning that the ICE presence in Minneapolis "is not sustainable". Picture: Getty