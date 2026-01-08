Wife of ICE shooting victim blames herself saying 'I made her come down here' in harrowing footage
The President defended the ICE officer who shot Renee Nicole Good dead in Minneapolis
The devastated wife of a woman shot dead in her car by ICE agents in Minnesota broke down in tears as she blamed herself for the tragedy.
Listen to this article
Poet Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot dead during a confrontation with immigration officers in a street and her partner, who has not been identified was seen in video footage saying: “I made her come down here, it’s my fault.
“They just shot my wife.”
In the video a bystander can be heard asking if she has anyone who can come and help her but she said no and that she doesn't know anyone in the city.
The bystander can be heard saying: "They just killed her bro, they just killed her."
Witnesses have claimed Good and her wife were observing a protest when she was shot three times in the face by ICE agents after apparently driving towards them in her car.
Good's mother, Donna Ganger said: “Renee was one of the kindest people I've ever known.
“She was extremely compassionate. She's taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. “She was an amazing human being.”
She added that her daughter 'was probably terrified'.
ICE and the US Department of Homeland Security said that Good deliberately drove her SUV at officers after refusing orders to stop.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described Good's actions on Wednesday as 'an act of domestic terrorism' and defended her officer.
“An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot to protect himself and the people around him,” she said.
Vice President JD Vance said: “I want every ICE officer to know that their president, vice president, and the entire administration stands behind them.
“To the radicals assaulting them, doxxing them, and threatening them: congratulations, we're going to work even harder to enforce the law.”
Video footage of the incident has emerged on social media which shows an officer approach the passenger side on foot before the car appears to attempt to move away.
Another armed agent who was in the vehicle's path then fires his gun three times towards the car.
Read more: Face of January 6 riots 'QAnon Shaman' to run for Arizona governor as he no longer supports 'corrupt' Donald Trump
Read more: Trump claims interim Venezuelan government will provide US with 'up to 50 million barrels of oil'
WARNING: Distressing video contains strong language
🚨WATCH: Video of the ICE Shooting of a woman in Minneapolis.— Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) January 7, 2026
ICE says she tried to run them over.
pic.twitter.com/R0LKSIv7Au
Despite criticism from the Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, President Trump defended the shooting which occurred during an operation which have become his administration's trademark tactic at reducing illegal immigration.
Trump's Department of Homeland Security deployed more than 2,000 ICE agents to Minneapolis as part of the largest operation since he nearly doubled the agency's budget with his 'Big Beautiful Bill' in 2025.
It follows similar operations in Washington DC and Chicago which the White House says is to clean up crime and deport illegal immigrants.
In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, wilfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defence."
After the shooting, protests have descended upon the scene, as well as other major city's, to protest against ICE's actions.
In Minneapolis, protesters were doused with an unknown chemical spray by law enforcement.
Protests broke out in New York with placards seen accusing ICE of being "Trump's Gestapo" in reference to the Nazi's secret police.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mayor Frey told ICE agents to get "the f*** out of Minneapolis."
He said: "We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety and you're doing exactly the opposite."
In a statement, Trump's Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said the woman "weaponised her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."
The full statement from Ms McLaughlin read: "ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponised her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.
"An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.
"He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased.
"The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries. This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonisation of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement."
She added: "These men and women who are simply enforcing the law on the books are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats.
"This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available."
Minnesota's Governor Tim Walz said in a news conference: "What we're seeing is the consequences of governance designed to generate fear, headlines and conflict.
"It's governing by reality TV, and today, that recklessness cost someone their life.
"I feel your anger. I’m angry. They want a show, we can’t give it to them."
Governor Walz also suggested that he may call up the Minnesota National Guard, stating in his press conference that he has issued an order for them to prepare.
The veteran Democrat told reporters: "We do not need any further help from the federal government to Donald Trump and Kristi Noem. You've done enough.
"I've issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard… these National Guard troops are our National Guard troops. Minnesota will not allow our community to be used as a prop in a national political fight."