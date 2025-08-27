Parents await news of their children's status after shooting at Annunciation Church. Picture: Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune

By Henry Moore and Josef Al Shemary

Two children aged 8 and 10 have been killed, and at least 20 are injured after a shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis.

The shooter, who is also dead, stormed Annunciation Catholic Church at around 8:30am local time as children attended their first mass of the school year. Minnesota state troopers, local police, FBI agents and paramedics are on the scene as the situation unfolds. The shooter, a man in his 20s, fired "hundreds" of bullets through the windows of the church in the direction of the children. He then took his own life at the rear of the church, according to police chief Brian O'Hara. He added that 17 others were injured, and 14 of them were children. Two of the children are in a critical condition. Read more: Three US nationals linked to Donald Trump found 'conducting infiltration and influence operations' in Greenland Read more: Ukraine admits Russian forces have entered key Dnipropetrovsk region

Parents await news of their children's status after a shooting at Annunciation Church. Picture: Alamy

Speaking in a press conference, the mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, described the shooting as "unspeakable." "Children are dead, there are families that have a deceased child, you cannot put into words the gravity, the tragic or absolute pain of this situation," he said. "These kids were literally praying, it was the first week of school. "They were in a church, these are kids that should be learning with their friends." Mr O'Hara called the incident an "unthinkable tragedy". "He struck children and worshippers inside the building," he said.

A person walks out of the Annunciation Church's school as police response to a reported mass shooting. Picture: Alamy

"The shooter was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol. "This was a deliberate act of violence." He confirmed the shooter and taken his own life and had "no serious history of criminal activity." A Minnesota children's hospital has said it is treating six children injured in the shooting. The hospital said in a statement: “Children’s Minnesota is aware of the recent tragic shooting in Minneapolis. Our teams are trained to respond in times of crisis, and are fully prepared to care for impacted children. "Currently, five children are admitted to our hospital for care. We will not share more details to respect the privacy of our patients and families.” Footage shows anxious parents gathered outside the church awaiting news about their children, who were inside the church when the shooting took place.

Law enforcement officers gather outside the Annunciation Church's school in response to a reported mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. Picture: Alamy

Some children have been seen leaving the church following the shocking attack, with parents rushing out of the campus after being reunited with their children. Taking to TruthSocial, Donald Trump said he has been "fully briefed" on the "terrible situation" unfolding in Minneapolis. "The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene," he wrote. US Vice President JD Vance said: "We’re at the WH monitoring the situation in Minneapolis. Join all of us in praying for the victims!"

Law enforcement officers gather outside the Annunciation Church's school in response to a reported mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. Picture: Alamy

"The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!" Witnesses reported a person dressed in all black, holding an assault rifle, was spotted on church grounds. One witness who said he lives two blocks away from the church told local media there was 'so much' shooting. "I said there's no way that could be gunfire because there's so much of it," he said. "It was sporadic," he added, saying he thought the weapon was semi-automatic, like a rifle. State Governor Tim Walz took to Twitter and wrote: "I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. "The BCA and State Patrol are on scene. I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence."

Law enforcement officers gather outside the Annunciation Church's school in response to a reported mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. Picture: Alamy

The shooting reportedly took place at a Catholic grade school. Picture: Google Maps