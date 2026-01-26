Hundreds of protesters try to storm Minneapolis hotel ICE agents believed to be staying at as tensions soar
The trouble unfolded outside of the Home Suites by Hilton Hotel - a day after Alex Pretti was fatally shot by border patrol agents
Hundreds of protesters have attempted to storm a hotel where they thought ICE agents were staying amid simmering tensions in Minneapolis.
A day after nurse Alex Pretti was killed by border patrol agents, chaos erupted outside of the Home Suites by Hilton Hotel in Minneapolis.
Protestors - many wearing masks - smashed windows and spray-painted the hotel's exterior . Others chanted and paced in front of the building.
ICU nurse Alex Pretti, 37, was shot dead on Saturday, marking the second killing of an anti-ICE protester in the city in the space of a single month.
Graphic footage taken by an onlooker showed the moment the 37-year-old was gunned down by federal agents in front of terrified protesters.
Another clip shows him attempting to stand between federal agents and a person one of them has just shoved to the floor.
Videos from the scene appear to show Mr Pretti beings restrained on the ground, with claims by the Department of Homeland Security that he "brandished" a gun being slammed as "lies" by critics, including the victim's family.
Protestors spray-painted the hotel's facade and reportedly broke windows during demonstrations.
Others chanted, drummed and paced outisde holding signs in front of the building assumed to be housing agents.
While the family says ICE carried out the fatal shooting, it was actually condcuted by officers from the Department for Homeland Security (DHS).
The DHS claims one of its officers fired "defensive shots" towards the man who reportedly "approached with a gun".
However, analysis of the footage has also appeared to contradict claims Mr Pretti posed an immediate threat to officers.
A family statement reads: "Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs.
"He has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down all while being pepper sprayed," the family said in a statement.
“Please get the truth out about our son... He was a good man,” the statement adds.
Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey has described the shooting as featuring "six masked agents pummelling one of our constituents and shooting him to death.
"He also asked how many more residents and "how many more Americans need to get badly hurt or die before the operation ends.
"Minnesota governor Tim Walz described it as "sickening" - and said Donald Trump must "pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers" out of the city.
He said: “I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning.
“This is sickening. The president must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”
Protesters have gathered daily in the Twin Cities since January 7, when 37-year-old mother of three Renee Good was fatally shot.
Ms Good who was killed by ICE agents as she was seen to attempt to drive away during a protest.
Trump's Department of Homeland Security deployed more than 2,000 ICE agents to Minneapolis as part of the largest operation since he nearly doubled the agency's budget with his 'Big Beautiful Bill' in 2025.