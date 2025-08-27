A chilling manifesto was allegedly posted online hours before the shooting - as were images of guns with words scribbled on the magazines. Picture: Youtube

By Jacob Paul

The killer who gunned down two children at a Minneapolis school on Wednesday had a twisted obsession with another mass shooter and long planned to carry out a major attack, a chilling manifesto has allegedly revealed.

Robin Westman, 23, stormed Annunciation Catholic Church at around 8:30am local time as children attended their first mass of the school year. Westman, formerly known as Robert, fired through stained glass windows at the children sitting on the pews inside the church, officials said. Two children aged 8 and 10 have been killed, and at least 17 people are injured, officials say. A now-deleted YouTube account believed to be Westman's - shared hours before the mass shooting - shows what appears to be a manifesto. Words and drawings are scribbled on the pages, with one reading: “I have had thoughts about mass murder for a long time. I am very conflicted with writing this journal,” according to the New York Post. Read more: Minneapolis school shooter who killed two children as they prayed identified - as FBI probes attack as 'hate crime against Catholics' Read more: Austrian school shooter pictured for first time as it's revealed he 'begged mum for forgiveness' in chilling video

The 'manifesto' contained drawings and writings written in both English and Cyrillic. Picture: Youtube

The killer appeared to idolise Adam Lanza - whose photograph was stuck in the book. Lanza was responsible for the Sandy Hook school shooting, one of the deadliest in US history. “I have a deep fascination with one man in particular: Adam Lanza,” a journal entry on May 23rd read. “Sandy Hook was my favourite, I think, exposure of school shootings,” it added. In more notes written in both English and Cyrillic, Westman wrote: “I am feeling good about Annunciation. It seems like a good combo of easy attack form and devastating tragedy and I want to do more research. I have concerns about finding a large enough group. I want to avoid any parents, but pre and post-school drop-off.

Westman wrote 'kill Donald Trump' and pro-Nazi messages on gun magazines. Picture: Youtube

“Maybe I could attack an event at the on-site church. I think attacking a large group of kids coming in from recess is my best plan … Then from there I can go inside and kill, going for as long as I can". Also included in the video was a message to Westman’s parents, which read: “I am sorry I did not turn out as you hoped. You did not fail me, you gave me so much. I have been corrupted by the world, and learnt to hate what life is. I’m tired of the pain this world gives out". The killer also allegedly scribbled neo-Nazi messaging on gun parts and smoke grenades, reading “Jew Gas” and “6 million wasn’t enough”, referring to the number of Jewish people killed during the Holocaust. “Israel must fall”, “kill Donald Trump” and “for the children” also appeared on the magazines.

Westman is thought to have posted a video hours before the shooting. Picture: Youtube