Minneapolis school shooter Robin Westman, right, was 'obsessed with killing children'. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The killer in the Minneapolis school shooting was "obsessed with the idea of killing children" and wanted them to suffer, police have confirmed - as fresh details of the murderer emerge.

Parents await news of their children's status after shooting at Annunciation Church on Wednesday morning. Picture: Getty

"I won't dignify the attacker's words by repeating them, they are horrific and vile. But in short, the attacker wanted to watch children suffer," he says. He added: "One thing is clear, and it’s going to be hard to hear but it’s important to the question of why this happened: more than anything, the shooter wanted to kill children… The shooter was obsessed with the idea of killing children." He added that the shooter "expressed hate towards many groups, including the Jewish community and towards President Trump." But officials are still working to establish a clear motive, Mr Thompson said. Police chief Brian O'Hara said three shotgun shells were recovered at the scene, along with 116 rifle rounds and one handgun round that appeared to have malfunctioned as the killer attempted to use it before it became stuck in the chamber. An officer ran into the church during the shooting, it has emerged, and a parishioner showed him where the shots were coming from. "The parishioner later told me that it was the first time that he, the children and others there had any sense that they might be safe and survive," Mr O'Hara added.

Law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Picture: Getty