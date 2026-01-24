Minneapolis and St Paul have seen daily protests since Renee Good was shot dead by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer on January 7

In sub-zero temperatures, marchers in downtown Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, January 23, 2026, waved signs decrying ongoing immigration enforcement operations. Picture: Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

People in Minnesota are boycotting work, school and shops to protest against immigration enforcement officers in the state.

Minneapolis and St Paul have seen daily protests since Renee Good was shot dead by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer on January 7. Federal law enforcement officers have surged in the Twin Cities for weeks and have repeatedly squared off with community members and activists who track their movements. Organisers said on Friday morning that more than 700 businesses across the state have closed for the day in solidarity with the protest - from a book shop in tiny Grand Marais near the Canadian border to the landmark Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis city centre. "We're achieving something historic," said Kate Havelin of Indivisible Twin Cities, one of the more than 100 groups that are mobilising. Read more: 'Insulting and appalling': Britain hits back at Trump as Prince Harry and Starmer slam Afghanistan troop comments Read more: Trump to sue New York Times over negative opinion poll

Demonstrators participate in a rally and march during an "ICE Out” day of protest on January 23, 2026 in Minneapolis. Picture: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A protestor holds a "Justice for Renee Good" who was shot and killed by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis, during the "ICE out of Minnesota: Day of Truth and Freedom" protest. Picture: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

On Thursday, a prominent civil rights lawyer and at least two other people were arrested for their involvement in an anti-immigration enforcement protest that disrupted a Sunday service at a church in St Paul. They remained in federal custody on Friday morning. US vice president JD Vance, meanwhile, visited Minneapolis to meet with ICE officials and address reporters. He encouraged protesters to remain peaceful and urged city and state officials to co-operate with federal forces to ease the fraught situation in Minneapolis. Organisers hope Friday's mobilisation will be the largest co-ordinated protest action to date, with a march in Minneapolis planned for Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service warned of dangerously cold weather, and early on Friday, the temperature in Minneapolis was minus 29C with a wind chill of minus 40C.

Demonstrators participate in a rally and march during an "ICE Out” day of protest on January 23, 2026 in Minneapolis. Picture: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A member of the Federal Bureau of Prisons directs traffic in the parking lot in St Paul, Minnesota on January 23, 2026. Picture: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images