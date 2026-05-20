Animal welfare experts say cats are highly sensitive to it, with exposure potentially causing serious illness

A man with his Persian cat. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Cat owners are being warned about the hidden risks of common hair-loss treatments after more than 20 reported cases of poisoning linked to the medication.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Minoxidil is widely used as an over-the-counter treatment for thinning hair and is considered safe for humans. But animal welfare experts say cats are highly sensitive to it, with exposure potentially causing serious illness. The Veterinary Poisons Information Service recorded 20 cases of feline poisoning last year, although the true number could be higher because reporting is not compulsory. Sarah Merrett, Head of Cat Welfare Engagement at Cats Protection, said: “The potential side effects of these treatments on cats are not widely appreciated, so we are keen to get the message out urging caution around these therapies if you are a cat owner. Read More: Moment missing cat's remarkable 15-mile journey beneath car ends in the unlikeliest place — an animal centre Read More: Weight loss drugs could boost survival chances for breast cancer patients and reduce risk of disease returning among obese patients

Regaine Forte healthcare medicine promoting hair growth. Picture: Alamy

“Direct ingestion from bottles or applicators is uncommon. Most poisonings occur through everyday, unintended contact with owners. "Cats may lick freshly applied minoxidil from skin, ingest residue transferred to fur during grooming, or encounter traces left on bedding or clothing. In documented cases, even very small amounts, such as drops or accidental spills onto a cat’s coat, have caused life-threatening illness.” Cats Protection said minoxidil can cause severe low blood pressure in cats, as well as breathing difficulties, weakness and collapse. Some affected animals have needed intensive care, while others have deteriorated rapidly. The charity said the risk can be reduced with simple precautions, including applying topical products away from pets, washing hands thoroughly afterwards, allowing treatments to dry fully before contact with animals, and keeping contaminated bedding and medication out of reach.

A cat being examined by a nurse (file). Picture: Alamy