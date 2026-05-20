Warning over human hair-loss drug 'linked to nearly two dozen cat poisonings'
Animal welfare experts say cats are highly sensitive to it, with exposure potentially causing serious illness
Cat owners are being warned about the hidden risks of common hair-loss treatments after more than 20 reported cases of poisoning linked to the medication.
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Minoxidil is widely used as an over-the-counter treatment for thinning hair and is considered safe for humans.
But animal welfare experts say cats are highly sensitive to it, with exposure potentially causing serious illness.
The Veterinary Poisons Information Service recorded 20 cases of feline poisoning last year, although the true number could be higher because reporting is not compulsory.
Sarah Merrett, Head of Cat Welfare Engagement at Cats Protection, said: “The potential side effects of these treatments on cats are not widely appreciated, so we are keen to get the message out urging caution around these therapies if you are a cat owner.
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“Direct ingestion from bottles or applicators is uncommon. Most poisonings occur through everyday, unintended contact with owners.
"Cats may lick freshly applied minoxidil from skin, ingest residue transferred to fur during grooming, or encounter traces left on bedding or clothing. In documented cases, even very small amounts, such as drops or accidental spills onto a cat’s coat, have caused life-threatening illness.”
Cats Protection said minoxidil can cause severe low blood pressure in cats, as well as breathing difficulties, weakness and collapse.
Some affected animals have needed intensive care, while others have deteriorated rapidly.
The charity said the risk can be reduced with simple precautions, including applying topical products away from pets, washing hands thoroughly afterwards, allowing treatments to dry fully before contact with animals, and keeping contaminated bedding and medication out of reach.
Ms Merrett said topical products should be applied away from pets, with hands washed thoroughly afterwards and treatments allowed to dry fully before any contact with animals.
She said cats should be kept away from bedding that may have been contaminated and that all medications should be kept securely out of reach.
She added that anyone unsure about the safety of a product should seek advice, and said owners should contact their vet immediately if they suspect their cat has licked or come into contact with any human topical medication.
The charity said minoxidil is not the only concern, warning that cats can also be poisoned by other medications left on human skin because of how often they groom themselves.
These include anti-inflammatory gels such as ibuprofen, hormone replacement therapy gels, psoriasis creams containing strong forms of vitamin D, and anti-cancer treatments such as 5-fluorouracil.
Ms Merrett added: “Given the frequency with which GPs prescribe or recommend dermal treatments, a brief reminder to patients with pets could help prevent avoidable and distressing toxicities.”