Solange Tremblay was ejected more than 100 metres in the collision which killed the pilot and copilot

Solange Tremblay, the Air Canada flight attendant who ejected more than 100m from an Air Canada jet. Picture: X

By Georgia Rowe

A flight attendant who was on an Air Canada flight that collided with a fire truck at New York's La Guardia airport on Sunday has survived after being thrown more than 100 metres from the aircraft in the crash.

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Solange Tremblay was found still strapped to her seat after being flung from the Jazz Aviation jet. The CRJ-900 jet collided with a fire truck as it landed, killing both the pilot and co-pilot. Authorities said 41 people had been taken to hospital, including Tremblay, with 31 later discharged. “It’s a complete miracle. At the moment of impact, her seat was ejected more than 100 metres from the plane. They found her and she was still strapped into her seat,” her daughter Sarah Lépine told Quebec’s TVA News. “She had a guardian angel watching over her. It could have been much worse.” Read more: Philippines declares national energy emergency due to Middle East war fuel crisis Read more: Soldiers deployed in Belgium amid rise in antisemitic attacks

Air Canada Express Plane Collides With Fire Truck At LaGuardia Airport. Picture: Getty

Lépine said her mother suffered multiple bone fractures and underwent surgery on a broken leg. Tremblay began working for Jazz 26 years ago as a flight attendant, according to her social media profile. Pilot Antoine Forest, 30, and co-pilot Mackenzie Gunther were killed after the passenger plane collided with a fire truck in the early hours of Monday morning. Tributes have been paid to the hero Air Canada pilots who witnesses say saved passengers' lives during the horror collision – as shocking new footage shows the moment the plane crashed.

One passenger, Rebecca Liquori, told CNN she is “forever indebted” to the pilots' quick reflexes as they attempted to bring the plane to a halt. “I think that their quick action and their bravery is the reason why I’m able to go home and hug my kids and get to experience having joy with them, because when I was on the plane I didn’t think that I would ever get to do that again,” she told The Times. Shocking audio from the moments before the deadly incident has also been released by NBC New York. The fire truck had been given permission to move onto the runway due to an issue with another plane. But air traffic control quickly realised the truck was in the path of the ill-fated plane.

The pilot and co-pilot of the Air Canada jetliner were pronounced dead after their aircraft collided with a Port Authority truck on the runway in Queens. Picture: Getty