Three people are dead after the crash. Picture: Sky News

By Danielle de Wolfe

Authorities have confirmed three people have died and one person has been seriously injured after a helicopter crashed during a flying lesson on the Isle of Wight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The helicopter had four people on board, including the pilot, when it crashed, the operator Northumbria Helicopters, has said. One person remains in a serious condition after being airlifted to hospital, police confirmed. Speaking to LBC, Chris Quirk, Conservative councillor for Shanklin South on the Isle of Wight, described the crash as a "tragic accident". "It's very sad to what's happened, but maybe a miracle that the aircraft didn't actually crash into the town and maybe someone on that aircraft was a bit of a hero." He said aircraft regularly fly over the town and it "is always a possibility" that a flight could come down in a built-up area. The helicopter crashed in a field near the A3020 Shanklin Road at 9.24am, according to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. The incident occurred between the village of Gold Hill and the seaside town of Shanklin, with the road remaining closed whilst emergency services attend. The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed.

One person was airlifted to hospital after the crash. Picture: @southwellstu

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "We can confirm that three people have died following a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight this morning. Hampshire and Isle of Weight Constabulary said: "Four people in total were on board, with one person currently in hospital in a serious condition. "At this time we are unable to provide further information about the people involved, as efforts continue to contact and support their families. "We will not be commenting on the circumstances of the incident but continue to work alongside the Air Accident Investigation Branch." Conservative MP for the Isle of Wight East, Joe Robertson, called it "heartbreaking" that a fun morning had turned to "tragedy", when speaking to Times Radio. "I know that here on the island people pull together and support one another and I'd just like to reiterate my thanks to the emergency services who were on the scene very quickly and have done an amazing job, but sadly have been unable to ensure the survival of those people who went in the helicopter." Read more: Government criticised over 'major flaw' in violence against women and girls strategy as ten organisations send letter to Home Secretary Read more: Thousands of pensioners overcharged £10,000 on pension withdrawals

One person remains in hospital. Picture: Sky News

One witness spoke spoke of the chopper "spiralling" before coming down near the busy road. Leigh Goldsmith was driving towards Shanklin when she saw the helicopter, which then went out of sight and came down in a hedge. A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: “We can confirm our dispatchers deployed the air ambulance at 09.28 to an incident near Ventnor on the Isle of Wight today. “The critical care team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic are on scene working alongside our emergency service colleagues.” Local fire services also attended the scene. Chris Quirk, the Conservative councillor for Shanklin South on the Isle of Wight told LBC: "It's very sad to what's happened, but maybe a miracle that the aircraft didn't actually crash into the town and maybe someone on that aircraft was a bit of a hero." "The reaction from the community is shock. And obviously our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who've been affected by this tragic accident." "The aircraft quite often go over the town and so the fact that the crash was in the fields just beyond the town but very close to the town, that is always a possibility." A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Firefighters from Newport, Ventnor and Shanklin were called out shortly before 09.30am on Monday, 25 August, following reports of a light aircraft incident near Shanklin Road.” A spokesman for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said: “The AAIB was notified of an accident involving a light helicopter on the Isle of Wight this morning. We are deploying a team to commence an investigation.” One person remains in hospital in a serious condition at time of writing.