New Orleans mayor Helena Moreno has declared a “miracle on the Mississippi” after all passengers and crew on a capsized cruise ship survived being struck by an oil tanker.

The American Heritage, operated by American Cruise Lines, was docked near the French Quarter when it was struck by the Atlantic Asphalt tanker at about 12.30pm local time on Friday.

The cruise ship had approximately 130 passengers on board when it was hit, and although 32 people were hospitalised none have critical injuries, and no people were left unaccounted for.

“I have to just completely thank our first responders,” said Mayor Moreno.

“It was an all hands on deck approach with harbour police responding first which is tremendous bravery, going into the water, even, to start pulling people out.”

Mayor Moreno added: “We have zero people unaccounted for which, truly, is a miracle on the Mississippi.”

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