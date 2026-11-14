Mayor declares ‘miracle on the Mississippi’ as all passengers in New Orleans cruise ship crash accounted for
No fatalities were reported after a cruise ship with over 130 passengers capsized i the hrbour
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
New Orleans mayor Helena Moreno has declared a “miracle on the Mississippi” after all passengers and crew on a capsized cruise ship survived being struck by an oil tanker.
Listen to this article
The American Heritage, operated by American Cruise Lines, was docked near the French Quarter when it was struck by the Atlantic Asphalt tanker at about 12.30pm local time on Friday.
The cruise ship had approximately 130 passengers on board when it was hit, and although 32 people were hospitalised none have critical injuries, and no people were left unaccounted for.
“I have to just completely thank our first responders,” said Mayor Moreno.
“It was an all hands on deck approach with harbour police responding first which is tremendous bravery, going into the water, even, to start pulling people out.”
Mayor Moreno added: “We have zero people unaccounted for which, truly, is a miracle on the Mississippi.”
Read more: At least 30 people taken to hospital after tanker collides with cruise ship in New Orleans
Read more: Cruise ship pianist rescued by fishermen nine hours after going overboard
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨— New Orleans Fire Department (@NOLAFireDept) November 13, 2026
The NOFD responded to a tanker and riverboat incident near Port of New Orleans HQ. A three-alarm response (23 units, 57 personnel) was dispatched to rescue passengers and crew, assisting with triage and transport.
📸 Retired District Chief Chris Mickal pic.twitter.com/TL4pmkgjnO
Two police officers were taken to hospital after falling into the river during the rescue mission.
The mayor also thanked other ships on the Mississippi and volunteers for helping to get people out of the water.
New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said the tanker lost control before hitting the riverboat as passengers were disembarking.
The vessel then began to sink and overturned.
Harbour Police Department Chief Melanie Montroll said tug boats, a police boat and a firefighting vessel were deployed to rescue people from the vessel.
According to Montroll, 87 people were rescued while the vessel was still afloat, and then it took up to 45 minutes to ensure everyone else was safely out of the water.
The sentiment of the rescue mission being a “miracle” was seconded by Louisiana governor, Jeff Landry, who said the river is not “some quiet pond,” and pledged a full investigation into how the crash occurred.
Initial reports from the scene indicate there was a loss of steering involved in the incident.
Footage circulating online appears to show passengers climbing over railings as the ship began taking on water.
The tanker is 160 metres long - almost twice the 81-metre length of the American Heritage.