The 19-year-old's victory makes her the youngest women’s champion in Paris since 1992

Mirra Andreeva poses for a photo with the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen winners trophy after victory over Maja Chwalinska. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva has made history by claiming her first grand slam win after beating Maja Chwalinska in the French Open final.

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The 19-year-old’s 6-3 6-2 victory makes her the youngest women’s champion in Paris since Monica Seles in 1992 and the first Russian to win a major singles trophy since the invasion of Ukraine four years ago. Attention ahead of the match had understandably been dominated by the remarkable run from qualifying to the final of 24-year-old Pole Chwalinska, who had the vast majority of the crowd support. Nine successive victories put her one win away from matching Emma Raducanu’s unprecedented achievement in New York in 2021. Read more: Starmer vows to ‘act quickly’ on social media ban amid reports of decision within two weeks Read more: In pictures: Royals gather in rainy Cotswolds as King's nephew weds NHS nurse

Andreeva and Chwalinska after the match. Picture: Getty

Chwalinska arrived in Paris in good form but not even in her most fanciful moments could she have imagined how things would play out over the next three weeks. Brad Pitt was among those sat courtside for a match no one would have predicted and from which it was hard to know what to expect. There could not have been a bigger contrast between this cat-and-mouse contest and the power battle at the Australian Open final that Elena Rybakina won against Aryna Sabalenka. There were clearly nerves at play on both sides, while the wind was an extra complicating factor, and some of the early exchanges were so tentative they were more club tennis than grand slam final.

The 19-year-old’s 6-3 6-2 victory makes her the youngest women’s champion in Paris since Monica Seles in 1992. Picture: Getty