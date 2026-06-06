Mis-Teeq surprise fans as guests at Capital’s Summertime Ball
The reformed band debuted at Wembley Stadium on Saturday in front of a crowd of 80,000
Recently reformed girl group Mis-Teeq were the surprise guest performers at Capital’s Summertime Ball on Saturday.
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The group, made up of Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, Sabrina Washington and Su-Elise Nash, made their Wembley Stadium debut in front of a crowd of 80,000 at the day festival as the Barclaycard Out Of The Blue special guest.
After the performance, Dixon said: “Surprise. What a way to return, on a stage like Wembley Stadium and as the Barclaycard Out of the Blue performer.
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“After 20 years, looking out to see the crowd enjoying our songs was magical. The energy was insane.”
The trio performed in pink and blue outfits surrounded by dancers in white, while their setlist included hits such as Why?, One Night Stand, All I Want, and Scandalous.
Washington added: “This was the best welcome back to the stage. We have missed performing together so much and it just feels so right to be back celebrating the music we created.“
"Having an audience of over 80,000 people of all ages sing along to Scandalous was a memory I’ll never forget.”
Nash said the group were “honoured” to perform at the event and said “this is just the beginning”, with their One Night Stand gig at London’s Wembley Arena booked for September 12 to celebrate 25 years since their debut album Lickin’ On Both Sides.
Mis-Teeq also performed a medley of their songs during last weekend’s Britain’s Got Talent final.
Other performers at this year’s Summertime Ball include Raye, Niall Horan, Calvin Harris, Take That, and Fatboy Slim.
Known for mixing UK garage, modern R&B and pop, Mis-Teeq formed in 1999 and achieved seven UK top 10 singles and two top 10 albums before breaking up in 2005.
The group announced their return with an Instagram video posted in May, replicating the cover of Lickin’ On Both Sides, which showed the singers on motorbikes, with the clip featuring them racing through London pursued by police.
Following their break-up, Dixon achieved two solo UK top 10 singles with The Boy Does Nothing and Breathe Slow.