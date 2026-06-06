The reformed band debuted at Wembley Stadium on Saturday in front of a crowd of 80,000

Mis-Teeq perform at Capital’s Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Katy Dartford

Recently reformed girl group Mis-Teeq were the surprise guest performers at Capital’s Summertime Ball on Saturday.

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The group, made up of Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, Sabrina Washington and Su-Elise Nash, made their Wembley Stadium debut in front of a crowd of 80,000 at the day festival as the Barclaycard Out Of The Blue special guest. After the performance, Dixon said: “Surprise. What a way to return, on a stage like Wembley Stadium and as the Barclaycard Out of the Blue performer. Read More: Christmas Day comes early for punters as Aidan O'Brien wins 12th Derby Read More: In pictures: Royals gather in rainy Cotswolds as King's nephew weds NHS nurse

The trio performed in pink and blue outfits, surrounded by dancers. Picture: Shutterstock

“After 20 years, looking out to see the crowd enjoying our songs was magical. The energy was insane.” The trio performed in pink and blue outfits surrounded by dancers in white, while their setlist included hits such as Why?, One Night Stand, All I Want, and Scandalous. Washington added: “This was the best welcome back to the stage. We have missed performing together so much and it just feels so right to be back celebrating the music we created.“ "Having an audience of over 80,000 people of all ages sing along to Scandalous was a memory I’ll never forget.”

The group said the group were “honoured” to perform at the event. Picture: Shutterstock

Nash said the group were “honoured” to perform at the event and said “this is just the beginning”, with their One Night Stand gig at London’s Wembley Arena booked for September 12 to celebrate 25 years since their debut album Lickin’ On Both Sides. Mis-Teeq also performed a medley of their songs during last weekend’s Britain’s Got Talent final.