London commuters were faced with fresh delays on the Northern Line during the morning rush hour for the third day in a row.

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And, on Monday, there were delays throughout the entire line due to a points failure at Golders Green and a casualty on the tracks.

On Tuesday evening there were severe delays between Kennington and Camden Town northbound via Bank following an earlier fire alert, and minor delays elsewhere on the line due to a points failure at Camden Town.

It comes after several severe delays across the line yesterday during both the morning and evening rush-hour commutes.

There were severe delays on the Northern Line this morning between Battersea Power Station and Camden Town via Charing Cross, while Transport for London (TfL) dealt with a points failure at Camden Town.

Commuters have not been impressed with the issues on the Northern Line which had affected their journey to work.

Many took to social media to air out their complaints with one person even saying the line "worked better when it was on strike".

"Northern Line is a complete s**t show. @TfL Sort it out," wrote one user.

Another said: "Northern line is pretty much broken at this point."

One user had struggled with their commute since last week: "Why is the northern line so hopeless at the moment? I haven't had a normal journey to our from work since last Wednesday."

Another complained about how packed it was due to the delays: "Please sort out the Northern Line. Now two days in a row have I been commuting home from work and there is some sort of issue causing major delays and no High Barnet trains. No one on my tube could move or breathe due to how congested it was"

"@TfL why on earth are you not able to run the Northern line efficiently????" asked one commuter.

"@TfL Please fix the Northern Line," said one person.

And, there was even a declaration that it is the worst line on the underground from one person: "The Northern Line is truly THE worst line. I hate it at this point."