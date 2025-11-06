The contest, which is taking place in Bangkok, Thailand, saw one organiser demand contestants "sit down" before the mass walkout.

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Miss Universe pageant has been thrown into chaos after contestants were seen to walk out of the pageant after one organiser attempted to publicly humiliate Miss Mexico.

Nawat Itsaragrisil, Miss Universe Thailand director, attempted to call out the Mexican representative in front of fellow contestants after she failed to post enough promotional content. Footage emerging from the pre-pageant ceremony saw Mr Nawat, 60, chastise Fatima Bosch in front of dozens of contestants over the content. It's been widely reported that Mr Nawat chastise the 25-year-old Miss Mexico entry, allegedly branding her a "dumbhead". The controversy saw Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2024, call out the director, before announcing that she is leaving Thailand in the wake of the fallout. Addressing the room full of pageant hopefuls, the director attempts to shame the Mexican contestant, who is seen to push back on Mr Nawat's comments. Read more: Man who killed 'Good Samaritan' after ploughing into him with car during wedding brawl jailed for at least 26 years Read more: Andrew’s final humiliation as King Charles formally strips him of prince title and HRH

Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig, Miss Universe 2024, says she is leaving Thailand following disrespectful behaviour by Nawat Itsaragrisil threw the pageant into chaos pic.twitter.com/42huA2AiJG — Andrew MacGregor Marshall (@zenjournalist) November 4, 2025

Unhappy with her reaction, he continues to shout into the microphone, threatening to disqualify her from the competition - before ordering security to walk her out of the building. It's at this point that her fellow contestants all begin to stand, before walking out in solidarity. Appearing to panic, Mr Nawat stands shouting into a microphone as he demands all contestants "sit down", as the stream of pageant stars head for the exit.

Tuesday's walkout, which was live streamed, has since been shared widely online, with the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) subsequently condemning Mr Nawat's "malicious" behaviour. After leaving the event, Ms Bosch went on to tell the press that Mr Nawat was "not respectful" and said he had called her "dumb".

This is exactly how narcissistic men act when they get caught on camera being pieces of shit — playing the victim now, but didn’t care when he was out there threatening Miss Mexico and the other Miss Universe contestants for not kissing his ass. pic.twitter.com/V59KbvQzZ0 https://t.co/T6i4dcHyfV — Pinkrose (@pinkrosevev) November 5, 2025