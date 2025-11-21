Fatima Bosch, 25, had previously left Bangkok, where the beauty pageant was being hosted, after a Thai official publicly slammed her in front of the contestants

By Frankie Elliott

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch has been crowned Miss Universe after she had previously walked out of the three-week long event, which has been riddled with scandals.

The winner, 25, had previously left Bangkok, where the beauty pageant was being hosted, after a Thai official publicly slammed her in front of the contestants and threatened to disqualify those who supported her. A week later, two judges handed in their resignation, one of whom had accused organisers of fixing the competition. These dramatic twists and turns come amid long-running questions about the competitions relevance, amid declining audience numbers. Read more: Miss Universe pageant in chaos after contestants walk out over organiser's 'attempts to humiliate' Miss Mexico

The scandals come as one of the world's longest-running beauty pageants faces questions of its relevancy and a declining audience. Picture: Getty

Ms Bosch's victory has also raised eyebrows, with her win dividing fans online, as some felt she was given the crown as an apology for the earlier fallout. But others celebrated her victory - including many Mexicans - and applauded as she took part in the celebratory walkout. Miss Thailand Praveenar Singh placed first runner up, while Miss Venezuela Stephany Abasali placed third. The crowning ceremony brought to an end a dramatic month in the Thai capital, which exploded into life when Thai media mogul and pageant organiser Mr Nawat Itsaragrasil told off Ms Bosch for failing to post promotional content. In a room filled with dozens of contestants, Mr Nawat threatened to disqualify those supporting the eventual winner and called security. His behaviour, which was later condemned by the Miss Universe Organization as "malicious", led Ms Bosch and several other contestants to walk out of the room. Ms Bosch's walkout was praised by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who called it an "example of how we women should speak out" in the face of aggression. Mr Nawat was present at Friday's final, but was not seen on stage and posted photos from the audience on his Instagram stories.

Former French football star Claude Makelele announced he'd pulled out of judging the contest, citing "unforeseen personal reasons". Picture: Getty

