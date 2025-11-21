Miss Universe winner crowned three weeks after dramatic walkout from scandal-hit pageant
Fatima Bosch, 25, had previously left Bangkok, where the beauty pageant was being hosted, after a Thai official publicly slammed her in front of the contestants
Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch has been crowned Miss Universe after she had previously walked out of the three-week long event, which has been riddled with scandals.
The winner, 25, had previously left Bangkok, where the beauty pageant was being hosted, after a Thai official publicly slammed her in front of the contestants and threatened to disqualify those who supported her.
A week later, two judges handed in their resignation, one of whom had accused organisers of fixing the competition.
These dramatic twists and turns come amid long-running questions about the competitions relevance, amid declining audience numbers.
Ms Bosch's victory has also raised eyebrows, with her win dividing fans online, as some felt she was given the crown as an apology for the earlier fallout.
But others celebrated her victory - including many Mexicans - and applauded as she took part in the celebratory walkout.
Miss Thailand Praveenar Singh placed first runner up, while Miss Venezuela Stephany Abasali placed third.
The crowning ceremony brought to an end a dramatic month in the Thai capital, which exploded into life when Thai media mogul and pageant organiser Mr Nawat Itsaragrasil told off Ms Bosch for failing to post promotional content.
In a room filled with dozens of contestants, Mr Nawat threatened to disqualify those supporting the eventual winner and called security.
His behaviour, which was later condemned by the Miss Universe Organization as "malicious", led Ms Bosch and several other contestants to walk out of the room.
Ms Bosch's walkout was praised by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who called it an "example of how we women should speak out" in the face of aggression.
Mr Nawat was present at Friday's final, but was not seen on stage and posted photos from the audience on his Instagram stories.
Nawat Itsaragrisil, director of the MGI pageant, faces criticism after publicly reprimanding and asking security to remove Miss Mexico from sash ceremony in Thailand.— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 4, 2025
Several delegate walked out in solidarity with Fátima Bosch. pic.twitter.com/XttGvHgoKZ
#MissJamaica #GabrielleHenry was taken away on a stretcher and immediately hospitalised after she suffered a major fall during the gown round on November 19 in #Thailand. The model is currently under observation as per Raul Rocha, the owner of the pageant. #DTNext #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/mFOvLeuGwX— DT Next (@dt_next) November 21, 2025
He then cryptically posted: "A billion words that cannot be said", after Ms Bosch's crowning.
Mr Natwat also told reporters: "As for the outcome, we leave it to the viewers at home to judge... people everywhere can make their own assessment."
A week after the walkout controversy made headlines, Lebanese-French musician Omar Harfouc announced he was resigning from the eight-member judging panel on Instagram.
He alleged that an "impromptu jury" had pre-selected finalists ahead of the final on Friday.
Hours later, former French football star Claude Makelele announced his resignation, citing "unforeseen personal reasons".
Mr Harfouch's claims were rejected by the Miss Universe Organization, who said that "no external group has been authorised to evaluate delegates or select finalists".
The former judge repeated his allegations of rigging minutes after Ms Bosch's win was announced.
Elsewhere, clips of Miss Jamaica accidentally falling onstage during the preliminary evening gown round on Wednesday night were shared widely on social media.
She was seen being rushed out of the theatre in a stretcher and rushed to hospital. Organisers said she had no broken bones and was "under good care".