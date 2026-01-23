Two teenagers among six people missing after landslide at New Zealand tourist spot
Six people, including two teenagers, have been confirmed missing after a landslide hit a busy campground on New Zealand's North Island.
Heavy rains triggered the landslide at Mount Maunganui on the island's east coast at 9.30am on Thursday.
The youngest of the missing teens is aged 15 years old, police said.
Police District Commander Tim Anderson said authorities were working to contact three more people in addition to the six confirmed missing.
"We don’t believe they’re here but we’ve still got to do that inquiry," he added.
Tauranga Mayor Mahe Drysdale told Radio New Zealand that while search-and-rescue teams had continued at the campground through the night, there had been no progress in finding missing people.
New Zealand officials have not reported any deaths at the campground.
Two people, a grandmother and her grandchild, have been confirmed dead in a landslide in the neighbouring suburb of Papamoa, police said. Chinese Ambassador Wang Xiaolong said in an X post that one was a Chinese citizen.
Images from after the landslide at the holiday camp showed vehicles, travel trailers and an amenities block crushed by debris.
"There was a shower block and a, sort of, combined shower block-kitchen block and there were people using that at the time the slide came through and they are some of the ones that we're working hard to try and recover now," Mr Mitchell said.
Australian tourist Sonny Worrall said he was relaxing in a hot pool within the campground when he heard and then saw the landslide.
"I looked behind me and there's a huge landslide coming down. And I'm still shaking from it now," Mr Worrall told New Zealand's 1News news service.
"I turned around and I had to jump out from my seat as fast as I could and just run."
Mr Worrall said he looked back to see the rubble carrying a travel trailer behind him.
"It was like the scariest thing I've ever experienced in my life," he said.