Six people, including two teenagers, have been confirmed missing after a landslide hit a busy campground on New Zealand's North Island.

Heavy rains triggered the landslide at Mount Maunganui on the island's east coast at 9.30am on Thursday.

The youngest of the missing teens is aged 15 years old, police said.

Police District Commander Tim Anderson said authorities were working to contact three more people in addition to the six confirmed missing.

"We don’t believe they’re here but we’ve still got to do that inquiry," he added.

Tauranga Mayor Mahe Drysdale told Radio New Zealand that while search-and-rescue teams had continued at the campground through the night, there had been no progress in finding missing people.

New Zealand officials have not reported any deaths at the campground.

