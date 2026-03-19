The family and friends of a missing British tourist in Benidorm say they are "worried sick" and are pleading for help to find him.

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His sister, Donna Cullen, said Ryan is grieving the loss of his mother, who died a year ago to the day, and said the family just want him home safely.

Ryan, a Rangers fan from Saltcoats in North Ayrshire, Scotland, was last seen walking towards Benidorm’s Old Town and was "very drunk".

‼️ STILL MISSING ‼️ Please keep a look out 🙏 Ryan is still missing reports he’s safe aren’t true. Last seen near Benidorm Old Town around 4pm. Solo no phone/money. Please share check the area and help us get him home safe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yIOlDtUckj

Donna said claims he had been found safe were false and urged people in the area to keep looking for him.

Posting on an expat Facebook group, she wrote: "This isn't true. He is still very much missing and we need everyone who is there to keep an eye out please!! He is solo travelling, with no phone and possibly money now.”

She wrote: “Yes he is a Rangers fan in a bit of a state but he is a son grieving his mother a year to the day, a very loved brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend who is missing in another country from us and we just want him found safe and sound and on his way home.

“Please share his picture and keep looking out for him.”

Donna said a group of British women had walked Ryan back to a hotel after finding him “very drunk on the street”, but said the family later discovered he had changed accommodation.

She wrote: “We have contacted the hotel where the lovely ladies dropped him off (Thank you so much u kind souls) but were told he left not long after.

“He is actually staying at Apartmentos Finestrat in Old Town Benidorm who we can't get anything from due to language barriers so if anyone happens to be staying here or around this area pls pls keep a look out for us.”

At around 19:00 yesterday, Ryan’s friend Carly Thomson, a nurse from Ardrossan, posted: “Please look out for my friend Ryan. He's travelling alone with no phone (either been robbed or lost). He was last seen walking towards the old town. Everyone’s worried sick.”

Ryan’s aunt also wrote on X: “My nephew Ryan is missing. If anyone in Benidorm can look out for him or if they see him please contact the family who are worried sick and just want him safe and to bring him home.”

Businesses in Benidorm have also joined the appeal. The Corner Bar Benidorm posted alongside a photo of Ryan: “This is Ryan. He is missing in Benidorm. Was staying in the Old Town. His family are very concerned for him.

“Benidorm is packed at the moment with 10s of thousands of Brits…his family are asking you to keep an eye out. Cheers.”

Another friend, Demi-Lee McGee, added in a social media post this morning: “Worried sick about you my boy, please anyone who knows anything contact his sisters or police and help us get Ryan home!!”

Police have been contacted about the Rangers fan.

LBC has contacted the Spanish National Police for comment.