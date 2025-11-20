Shop worker missing for five years walks into police station days after suspects arrested for his 'murder'
A shop worker who went missing five years ago walked into a police station days after police said they believed he was dead and arrested five people on suspicion of his murder.
West Yorkshire Police said Ismail Ali turned up on Wednesday and is reported to be "safe and well".
Mr Ali went missing in 2020 and, earlier this week, officers said they had arrested three women and two men on suspicion of his murder.
They said that they suspected Mr Ali was "no longer alive" and believed that he may have been murdered.
But on Thursday, the force said in a statement: "Detectives investigating the suspicious disappearance of Bradford man Ismail Ali in 2020 can confirm that he turned up at a police station yesterday reporting to be safe and well.
"Officers are working to understand the full circumstances surrounding his disappearance."
The statement added: "Mr Ali's family have been notified that he has been found safe and well and is being safeguarded whilst necessary checks are being made."
The force said that house searches were carried out at three properties following Monday's arrests and a large amount of cash was seized.
It said a number of those who were arrested remain on bail for money laundering offences and inquiries are ongoing.
The statement concluded: "Officers would like to thank members of the public who shared the appeal for Mr Ali."
According to reports in 2020, Mr Ali was 46 years old when he went missing.
He was last seen in the shop he worked at in the Lidget Green area of Bradford on Friday May 29.
His disappearance featured in a number of appeals over the last five years with police saying his family were concerned for his welfare.
He was wearing a red hooded top, black trousers and dark footwear when he was last seen.