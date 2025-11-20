A shop worker who went missing five years ago walked into a police station days after police said they believed he was dead and arrested five people on suspicion of his murder.

West Yorkshire Police said Ismail Ali turned up on Wednesday and is reported to be "safe and well".

Mr Ali went missing in 2020 and, earlier this week, officers said they had arrested three women and two men on suspicion of his murder.

They said that they suspected Mr Ali was "no longer alive" and believed that he may have been murdered.

But on Thursday, the force said in a statement: "Detectives investigating the suspicious disappearance of Bradford man Ismail Ali in 2020 can confirm that he turned up at a police station yesterday reporting to be safe and well.

"Officers are working to understand the full circumstances surrounding his disappearance."

