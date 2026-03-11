Police investigating the disappearance of an academic from Brazil are exploring the possibility that she took a boat from an Essex boatyard.

Police said officers are “aware of a boat having been taken from its mooring in Brightlingsea” in the early hours of March 4.

The force said a person, believed to be Ms Barreto, is seen on CCTV apparently jumping over a fence into a boatyard just after midnight on March 4.

The psychologist made a 30-minute bus journey from Wivenhoe to the coastal town of Brightlingsea on the afternoon of March 3.

Essex Police said she was reported missing the following day.

Vitoria Figueiredo Barreto, 30, has not been in contact with loved ones since March 3 after she met a friend at Essex University in Colchester.

“This report has consistently formed part of our inquiries, alongside numerous others which are also continuing to be explored diligently,” an Essex Police spokesperson said.

“We know the boat had been located on a drift in the water close to Bradwell-on-Sea and returned to Brightlingsea.

“It is the subject of a police search.”

Police said the discovery of Ms Barreto’s bag on Monday, near to where the boat was unmoored, “has meant that our focus on this line of inquiry has clearly intensified”.

The force has released an image of CCTV footage from the boatyard, taken at 12.16am on March 4, which is the last sighting of Ms Barreto.

“Between 12.16am and 12.36am, when we know the boat was unmoored, Vitoria is not seen on CCTV and at this stage there is no clear and identifiable footage of the person who unmoored the boat,” Essex Police said.

“However, we are exploring the possibility that it is Vitoria.

“The boat’s route from Brightlingsea to where it was found close to Bradwell has consistently informed the searches which have been carried out.”

Detective Superintendent Anna Granger said officers have searched a “hugely significant area of land and coastline”.

“Today (Wednesday), with the help of air support services, our marine unit and specialist search officers, the coastline along the River Blackwater, Dengie peninsula and River Crouch were searched, along with 2.5km on the southern coast of Mersea Island,” she said.

“We will continue to focus on specific search areas tomorrow.

“I would also urge anyone with CCTV of the harbour area that we are not already aware of to please check it and let us know.

“Equally, to the owners of boats moored in Brightlingsea, please check your vessels.

“Is there anything there that shouldn’t be there.

“Is there anything to lead you to believe someone has been on your boat?

“Please get in touch.”