A British toddler who has been missing for almost two months after vanishing in Marbella may have been abducted by his mother, police say.

Today, Spain’s interior ministry published two pictures of young Oliver as their desperate hunt for the youth continues.

Police believe the three-year-old was abducted by his Russian mother and removed from the country.

The boy, named only as Oliver P, was reported missing by his father last month and has not been seen since July 4.

Alongside the pictures, police confirmed his date of birth as November 3, 2021, his height as 85cm and his weight as 15kg.

A police spokesperson said: “We are treating this as a parental abduction. We believe the mother has left Spain and has taken the boy to her homeland, which is Russia.”

A source told Times: “The mum and dad are separated and there was a court order preventing the mother from taking this boy out of Spain.

“They are all based here on the Costa del Sol.”

The interior ministry’s appeal read: “Oliver disappeared on July 4, 2025. His date of birth is November 3 2021. He was three when he disappeared.

“The place he disappeared from is Marbella in the province of Malaga. He has grey eyes, blond hair, stands 85cm tall and weighs 15kg.”

It remains unclear as to whether an international arrest warrant has been issued for Oliver’s Russian mother, despite local reports.