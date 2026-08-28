More than 1,400 are missing following devastating flash floods which first struck the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday.

Brits missing in Nepal have been pictured for the first time - as officials warn a second wave of deadly flash floods could hit the nation today following a glacier collapse on Wednesday which has left at least 389 people dead. Picture: Various

By Chay Quinn

Brits missing in Nepal have been pictured for the first time - as officials warn a second wave of deadly flash floods could hit the nation today following a glacier collapse on Wednesday which has left at least 389 people dead.

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Hema Amin, 63, was visiting the region to trek on a pilgrimage from Nepal to Tibet with operator Alpine Eco Trek when the wave hit. Her husband, Sunil Amin from Croydon, told the Daily Mail of his ordeal in trying to get in contact with his missing wife. He said: "I keep trying to call her. I've been trying, trying, trying. It just rings out or doesn't get through. I'm devastated." Read More: 'High speed' glacier collapse caused Nepal earthquake Read More: Cars 'set on fire in Middlesbrough in vigil for A66 crash dead' after hundreds of police swarmed Teesside

Pramod Poudel (right) with his wife Samitra (left), who is missing alongside Pramod's mother, brother and uncle. Picture: Facebook

An unnamed family of four from Surrey, which includes a 13-year-old schoolgirl, is also missing from the same tour that crossed into Tibet when the disaster struck. Pramod Poudel, who runs a Nepalese street food company in Sussex, has flown east to try and track down his wife Sumitra, mother Tulisa, brother Pradip and uncle Madav. His father Purusottam has been found alive. He told the Mail: "I have seen pictures of where my hometown used to be, where my family used to live - my mum, my dad, my brother, my wife...there's nothing there. "The bridges are broken so no one can get there."

Another missing Brit is Nabhi Das, from Streatham in south London, family members confirmed. Picture: Family Handout

Sarada Simkhada, a senior nurse at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford, Kent, is also missing. Picture: Facebook

Sarada Simkhada, a senior nurse at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford, Kent, is also missing. Sarada was visiting on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet. Briton Leena Bector, 53, from Slough, is also unaccounted for - with a tour guide who last saw her saying that of his group "no one is answering their phones". Ms Bector's husband, Bhupesh Bector, told The Times he was checking his iPhone to check her location but it had not changed for more than seven hours. He flew out last night, saying: "I know that she's in Nepal for sure, so even if they find her today or tomorrow, I need to be there." Another missing Brit is Nabhi Das, from Streatham in south London, family members confirmed.

Briton Leena Bector, 53, from Slough, is also unaccounted for. Picture: Facebook

The rush to find survivors comes after officials warned that a second wave of deadly flash flooding could hit Nepal later today. A lake formed at the site where the flood in Nepal occurred is rising and is at risk of bursting, the country's disaster authority said on Thursday. The authority has appealed to residents and rescuers to stay away from the river banks. The blockage of a river on Wednesday led to the lake's formation, the authority said. The president of the Nepal Centre for Disaster Management said the disaster came at them like a “tsunami from the sky”. “It’s such a huge debris, and everything on the way was completely washed out,” said Bishal Nath Upreti. “Villages along the almost 40 to 50 kilometres were completely wiped out.”

A satellite image shows an area of Hakubesi before deadly flash floods and a mudslide affected the region. Picture: Reuters

More than 389 people are confirmed to have died, and more than 1,400 are missing following devastating flash floods which first struck the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday. The floods and a "wall of mud" caused rivers to swell their banks and spread thick mud across populated areas, burying houses and creating difficult conditions for rescuers. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority in Nepal said on Thursday morning that 165 bodies had been recovered following flooding in the Rasuwa region, which borders China’s autonomous region of Tibet. CCTV captured the terrifying moment when floods swept through a port in China's Tibet region, before later causing massive havoc in Nepal.

The King said he and the Queen were “heartbroken” and sent their “most profound sympathy” to those affected by the “devastating” flash floods. The Prince and Princess of Wales said in a written message: “The scale of the devastation along the Nepal-China border is shocking. We are thinking of everyone caught up in this terrible disaster. “Our thoughts are especially with the families facing an unbearable wait for news and with the communities confronting such immense loss. We are incredibly grateful to all those working in such dangerous conditions to rescue people and support those affected. W & C.” The UK has offered £5 million to help the Nepalese government amid a “very distressing and devastating situation” following the country’s flash floods, the Prime Minister has said. Andy Burnham told reporters an offer had also been made for emergency responders to head to the affected area.

Police officers carry a survivor to a safer place following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nepal. Picture: Reuters

Videos posted on social media showed huge floodwaters surging through valleys as people screamed in terror, with bridges being washed away. Other videos showed people desperately fleeing uphill to escape the surging muddy floodwaters. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a magnitude 5.2 seismic event occurred near the border between Nepal and China on Wednesday at 8.37am local time. It added that a “glacial collapse and debris flow” caused “subsequent catastrophic impacts downstream”.

The Nepal Tourism Board said its staff and tourist police are “working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of tourists and travellers who were in or travelling through the affected areas”. The president of the Nepal Centre for Disaster Management has said the flash floods which struck the Nepal-Tibet border were like a “tsunami from the sky” and villages have been “completely wiped out”. Bishal Nath Upreti said: “It’s a huge debris, and in fact, after the 2015 earthquake, this is one of the largest disasters that we have in Nepal. “That was an earthquake, and this is a kind of flood. We call it flood, but actually it’s a kind of a debris flow dam collapse.”

Local residents walk past houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods near Devighat, Bidur. Picture: Getty

He added: “It was such a huge amount of water. You can imagine it is 20 million cubic meters excess water on the river, and it was like a tsunami from the sky. “It’s such a huge debris, and everything on the way was completely washed out. Villages and villages along the almost 40 to 50 kilometres were completely wiped out.” Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the Government will do “everything we can” to support British nationals in Nepal following the floods. In a statement, Mr Burnham said: “These scenes emerging from along the Nepal-China border are devastating. “My thoughts are with all those affected, including the families and loved ones of British nationals missing in this tragedy. “We will do everything we can to support British nationals impacted in the region and are in touch with the relevant authorities to offer support. “I urge British nationals in the region to follow guidance from the local authorities and follow our travel advice.”

People walk past damage in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal. Picture: Alamy

Mud covered properties following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal. Picture: Reuters

Tour operator Alpine Eco Trek said a 13-year-old girl was among the missing British nationals. Picture: Alamy