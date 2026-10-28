One-year-old Samba, who absconded from Marwell Zoo near Winchester in Hampshire, attracted global interest after her escape

Samba was spotted on cameras set up by Marwell Zoo. Picture: Marwelll Zoo

By Georgia Rowe

A capybara who escaped her enclosure at a Hampshire zoo in March has been spotted for the first time - alive and well - in months.

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One-year-old Samba, who absconded from Marwell Zoo near Winchester in Hampshire, attracted global interest after her escape in March. Samba escaped from the zoo on 17 March, less than a day after arriving. She broke out of a temporary enclosure she shared with her sister, Tango, who was quickly recaptured. Grainy footage was captured of Samba 'on private land' earlier this month after zookeepers set up wildlife cameras following her last sighting in August. Read more: Search for missing capybara now into seventh month Read more: Dog owners should begin desensitising pets to fireworks, charity urges before Guy Fawkes Night

Tango the capybara in her private habitat. Picture: Marwell Zoo

In a statement, the zoo said: "Since confirming that we had new photographic evidence of Samba's whereabouts in August, our team has continued working tirelessly to bring her safely back to Marwell Zoo. "Recovering Samba is a gradual and carefully managed process. Although we know the area she is in, it isn't simply a case of being able to approach and collect her. "It's vital that we keep any stress to an absolute minimum, as frightening or disturbing her could cause her to move away from the area and make her safe recovery more difficult. "Over recent weeks, we have installed additional wildlife cameras, which have provided further photographic evidence of Samba." The zoo added it was keeping details of Samba's exact location "confidential" in a bid to avoid "disturbing her or disrupting [its] ongoing efforts".

Wildlife cameras have been set up as part of the search efforts. Picture: Marwell Zoo