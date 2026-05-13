Four-year-old Olaf had been missing for four days before being spotted

Olaf was placed safely in a carrier and given a clean bill of health by a vet at the cat centre. Picture: Cats Protection

By Georgia Rowe

A missing indoor cat who slipped out of his home was found 15 miles away after hitching a ride underneath a neighbour’s car – to a cat centre.

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Four-year-old Olaf had been missing for four days before he was reunited with his owner thanks to his microchip. Described as “a scaredy-cat” who is “afraid of his own shadow”, Olaf was seen tumbling from the vehicle when the driver arrived at work. He had apparently climbed underneath the car near his home in Braintree, Essex, and stayed there until Abigail Harrison arrived at the Cats Protection Essex Cat Centre in Galleywood, around 15 miles away. Olaf was then placed safely in a carrier and given a clean bill of health by a vet, before his microchip revealed his owner was 55-year-old Hazel Ohler. Read more: Alex Batty 'ready to talk to mother' after she 'kept kidnapped Brit in French commune' for six years Read more: Bodies of three women pulled from sea in Brighton

Ms Harrison, who is deputy manager of the Cats Protection Essex Cat Centre, said Olaf was "understandably a bit skittish" when he was found. She said a colleague who arrived in the car park shortly after her spotted that the cat had fallen from the car. "It all happened so quickly," Ms Harrison said. “He must have climbed under the bonnet or wheel arch near my home and fallen asleep. “I had driven all that way with this poor cat trapped under my car. "I even stopped for petrol on the way, but he didn’t budge. That probably saved him from far worse than a few oil stains.”

Olaf the indoor cat who slipped outside the house and hitched a 15-mile ride underneath a neighbour's car. Picture: Cats Protection

The deputy manager said the incident served as a stark reminder for pet owners. “Olaf’s story demonstrates the value of microchips and keeping your contact details up to date, even for indoor cats,” she said. “We were able to quickly find details for his owners and reunite them. “When they came to collect him, Olaf immediately perked up and was clearly relieved to be with his family again. “If he hadn’t been chipped, it is doubtful that the family would have seen him again.”

Olaf was reunited with his owner thanks to his microchip. Picture: Cats Protection