(L-R) Giorgia Sommacal, diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti, and Giorgia's mother Monica are among the dead. Picture: Social Media

By Alice Padgett

The bodies of four divers have been found in the Maldives, after they went missing last week.

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The five Italians had been attempting to explore a series of underwater caves at a depth of around 50 metres (165 ft) but failed to resurface. The bodies of all the scuba divers have now been located after a frantic search, after one of the missing was found last week. The initial search was suspended after local military diver Sergeant Major Mohamed Mahudhee died during a perilous mission to try to reach them.

The victims from the Italina group have been identified, according to the Maldivian government as: Monica Montefalcone, an associate professor of ecology at the University of Genoa

Giorgia Sommacal, Monica's daughter

Federico Gualtieri, marine biologist

Muriel Oddenino, researcher

Gianluca Benedetti, diving instructor

Divers preparing to search for the four missing Italian divers near Alimathaa Island, Vaavu Atoll, Maldives. Picture: Alamy

Last Thursday, Mr Benedetti's body was found near the mouth of the deep cave. A search for the bodies was halted on Friday due to poor weather but the mission resumed on Saturday. The incident was the worst single diving accident in the Maldives, according to officials. Italian media reported that the divers were reported missing at around 1.45pm by the crew of the vessel they were travelling on. The body of one of the divers was found in a cave about 60 metres deep, the other tourists were also believed to have been in the cave, which is about 200 feet long.

Divers in the Indian Ocean in the Maldives. Picture: Alamy