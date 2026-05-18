Bodies of four missing divers recovered in Maldives after frantic search
The bodies of four divers have been found in the Maldives, after they went missing last week.
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The five Italians had been attempting to explore a series of underwater caves at a depth of around 50 metres (165 ft) but failed to resurface.
The bodies of all the scuba divers have now been located after a frantic search, after one of the missing was found last week.
The initial search was suspended after local military diver Sergeant Major Mohamed Mahudhee died during a perilous mission to try to reach them.
Last Thursday, Mr Benedetti's body was found near the mouth of the deep cave.
A search for the bodies was halted on Friday due to poor weather but the mission resumed on Saturday.
The incident was the worst single diving accident in the Maldives, according to officials.
Italian media reported that the divers were reported missing at around 1.45pm by the crew of the vessel they were travelling on.
The body of one of the divers was found in a cave about 60 metres deep, the other tourists were also believed to have been in the cave, which is about 200 feet long.
Further assistance was sent to try and support the rescue in what the MNDF described as a "very high risk dangerous operation".
The foreign ministry said an investigation was underway, adding that the Italian Embassy in Sri Lanka was working to contact the victims' families and provide consular assistance.
Sergeant Major Mahdi, who was one of eight divers in the mission, died after falling ill on the third day of recovery operations in Vaavu Atoll.
The Maldivian military wrote on X: "His courage, sacrifice, and service to the nation will always be remembered. Our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues."
Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani said: "These painful days for itIaly are even worse after news that a courageous serviceman, Sergeant Mohammed Mahdi, died following an attempt to reach the bodies of our countrymen.
"This tragedy has united Italy and the Maldives in our sorrow and respect for the victims."