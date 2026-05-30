Neigh-bourhood watch: Police saddled with investigation after callous thieves go on the hoof with miniature horses
Police have launched an appeal after two rare miniature horses have been stolen from a farm in Kent.
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The animals, who are just 2ft 8in tall, are thought to have been taken between 8pm on May 27 and 1am on May 28 from a farm on Marsh Green Road, near Edenbridge, police said.
Officers have carried out house-to-house inquiries and reviewed available CCTV.
The stolen animals are a breeding pair of Argentine Falabella horses, with the stallion described as white with brown spots and the mare described as black.
Local residents who could have CCTV or dashcam video of the area at the time have been asked to check their footage, and anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/85133/26.