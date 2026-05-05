Missing hotel boss found dead inside 500kg crocodile
Two severed arms, part of a rib cage and pieces of flesh were found inside the crocodile’s stomach.
Human remains believed to be a missing hotel boss have been discovered inside a 15ft crocodile.
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The 500kg crocodile had a visibly swollen belly when it was shot dead from a helicopter amid the search for Gabriel Batista, 59, who went missing a week ago.
Police spent four days flying a drone over the crocodile-infested Komati River before killing it and airlifting it away in a “highly dangerous and complex” operation.
Footage shows the moment an officer was seen retrieving the euthanised reptile, which officials believed had swallowed up the hotelier after he was swept away by floodwaters.
A ring was found inside the belly of the beast which officials believe belong to Mr Batista.
Two severed arms, part of the rib cage and pieces of flesh were found inside the crocodile’s stomach.
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DNA tests on the bones and flesh found inside the crocodile will now be carried out.
“I don’t want to go into too much detail but there was enough inside the stomach to lead us to believe the crocodile ate the missing man. But we will have to wait until the DNA results come back to confirm it,” Capt Johan “Pottie” Potgieter, the commander of a police dive unit, told News24.
He added that six different types of shoes were found inside the dead animal, which he said could indicate it may or may not have killed other people.
None of the shoes belonged to the victim.
“A crocodile will eat or swallow anything,” Mr Potgieter said.
Mr Batista owned the Border Country Inn and sports bar a short drive from the river where he went missing.
He vanished when he attempted to drive his 4x4 over a flooded low level bridge to reach the hotel and bar on the opposite side.
A spokesman said: “Gabriel was a lovely guy and a family man... he spent a lot of time up here and customers loved him.
“He lived in Johannesburg but owned this guest house and bar and spent a lot of time here and was on his way to work on Monday when he was just swept away.
“The family do not want to say anything until the DNA results have been done. It is just terrible and his wife has been here every day with the police diving team.
“It is a nightmare but at the moment there is no family comment.”