Two severed arms, part of a rib cage and pieces of flesh were found inside the crocodile’s stomach.

The 500kg crocodile had a visibly swollen belly. Picture: South African Police Service

By Jacob Paul

Human remains believed to be a missing hotel boss have been discovered inside a 15ft crocodile.

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The 500kg crocodile had a visibly swollen belly when it was shot dead from a helicopter amid the search for Gabriel Batista, 59, who went missing a week ago. Police spent four days flying a drone over the crocodile-infested Komati River before killing it and airlifting it away in a “highly dangerous and complex” operation. Footage shows the moment an officer was seen retrieving the euthanised reptile, which officials believed had swallowed up the hotelier after he was swept away by floodwaters. A ring was found inside the belly of the beast which officials believe belong to Mr Batista. Two severed arms, part of the rib cage and pieces of flesh were found inside the crocodile’s stomach. Read more: Shocking moment 12ft crocodile strolls into restaurant as terrified diners watch on Read more: US influencer sparks fury after travelling to Australia to wrestle crocodiles ‘for likes’

DNA tests on the bones and flesh found inside the crocodile will now be carried out. “I don’t want to go into too much detail but there was enough inside the stomach to lead us to believe the crocodile ate the missing man. But we will have to wait until the DNA results come back to confirm it,” Capt Johan “Pottie” Potgieter, the commander of a police dive unit, told News24.

Gabriel Batista, 59, went missing a week ago. Picture: Social media