A missing 13-year-old girl has been found 'safe and well' in Manchester City centre eight days after disappearing.

Lillia, 13, was reported missing by her family on September 11 after she was last spotted at a city bus station.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: 'Thank you to everyone who shared our missing appeal for 13-year-old Lillia, who has been missing since Friday 11 September 2026.

'We can confirm that she has been found safe and well in the city centre.

'She is currently with our officers, and her next-of-kin have been informed of this update.

'We will release more information in due course.'

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