Missing Lillia, 13, found 'safe and well' in Manchester eight days after disappearance
Police said Lillia was found "found safe and well in the city centre"
A missing 13-year-old girl has been found 'safe and well' in Manchester City centre eight days after disappearing.
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Lillia, 13, was reported missing by her family on September 11 after she was last spotted at a city bus station.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: 'Thank you to everyone who shared our missing appeal for 13-year-old Lillia, who has been missing since Friday 11 September 2026.
'We can confirm that she has been found safe and well in the city centre.
'She is currently with our officers, and her next-of-kin have been informed of this update.
'We will release more information in due course.'
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On Friday Lillia's mum Jessica issued a tearful plea for her daughter's return.
She said: "Lillia, if you see this appeal, please know your family love you, miss you and just want to know that you are safe.
"You are not in any trouble, they simply want you to come home."
Officers for Greater Manchester Police released fresh CCTV footage at Manchester Piccadilly Bus Station at 10:36am on Monday, September 14, which showed Lillia disembarking a number 36 bus which she was spotted boarding in Salford earlier that day.
That was the last known sighting of Lillia who was reported missing to the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on September 11 at the Trafford Centre shopping complex.
Lillia is described as white, slim, around 5ft 5in, with light brown hair and glasses.
Prior to the CCTV images, the last known sighting of Lillia was at 1.50pm on Saturday at the Trafford Centre shopping complex, where she boarded the 247 bus towards Altrincham.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it is unclear how long she stayed on the bus or where she got off.
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