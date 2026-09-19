The young teen was last seen at the Trafford Centre shopping complex on September 11

Lillia, 13, was spotted at Manchester Piccadilly bus station on Monday, September 14. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Sophie Clark

A 13-year-old girl from Bolton who was reported missing over a week ago has been spotted on newly released CCTV footage.

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The footage was taken at Manchester Piccadilly Bus Station at 10:36am on Monday, September 14, and shows Lillia disembarking a number 36 bus which she was spotted boarding in Salford earlier that day. This is the last known sighting of Lillia who was reported missing to the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on September 11 at the Trafford Centre shopping complex. Lillia is described as white, slim, around 5ft 5in, with light brown hair and glasses. Prior to the CCTV images, the last known sighting of Lillia was at 1.50pm on Saturday at the Trafford Centre shopping complex, where she boarded the 247 bus towards Altrincham. It comes after Lillia's mother made a tearful plea one week on from her disappearance, appealing for her return, as police said they are working "tirelessly" to find her. Read more: ‘Nothing could prepare us,’ says friend of missing woman ‘Little Jo’ after her remains are found seven years on Read more: Police defend arrest of baseball bat-wielding man in busy Manchester street

Lillia was reported missing on September 11. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it is unclear how long she stayed on the bus or where she got off. Chief Superintendent Helen Critchley of GMP’s Bolton district said: “Our thoughts continue to be with her family, and friends, I would like to thank her mum for her support with our appeals over the past few days. She has shown incredible strength throughout, and we are doing all we can to bring her daughter back home to her." “If anyone has any information regarding Lillia’s whereabouts or movements from this bus – or you were on the bus at the time she was also on there or when she got on in Salford or off in Piccadilly – please contact us via 101," added Chief Superintendent Critchley. “We are also still keen to hear from anyone who may have been in Piccadilly Gardens on Sunday September 13 around 8.20pm, or saw her in McDonald’s at that time. “Monday September 14 is the last confirmed sighting of Lillia and our investigation currently covers the whole of Greater Manchester with officers across the force being asked to support our inquiries. “We are also mindful that Lillia could have travelled outside of the Manchester area and are keeping an open mind regarding this possibility."

Manchester police have been distributing flyers to raise awareness around missing Lillia. Picture: Greater Manchester Police