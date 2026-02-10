The NBC anchor pleaded for the return of her 84-year-old mother Nancy as the family continue to demand 'proof of life'.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Authorities investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie have released the first surveillance images, showing a masked person on her porch on the night she went missing.

The images, released by FBI Director Kash Patel, appear to show a masked figure wearing gloves, tampering with a camera. Mr Patel said investigators had been working to recover images or video that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. He said: "The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. "Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance." Read more: Police investigate 'vehicle of interest' in search for missing mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie Read more: Missing mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie 'still out there' FBI insists after 'ransom letter' is sent to US media

FBI release photo of 'armed individual' in hunt for missing mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie. Picture: FBI

The release comes after TV host Ms Guthrie called for her mother's captor to "reach out" to the family and to produce "proof of life". The NBC anchor pleaded for her mother Nancy Guthrie's return in an emotional video posted on social media, after she was reported missing on Sunday. Flanked by her siblings, Ms Guthrie said: "We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated." The FBI in nearby Phoenix has appealed for information and offered a reward of up to 50,000 US dollars (£36,723) for any details that could lead to the recovery of Nancy or the arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance.

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

Nancy, 84, was last seen at her home near Tuscon, Arizona, on Saturday and was reported missing the following day after she failed to appear at church. Investigators believe she was taken against her will after they found signs of forced entry at her home. Investigators said the home's doorbell camera was disconnected early on Sunday and that software data recorded movement at the home minutes later. Several media organisations reported receiving "ransom notes" earlier this week, which they handed over to police. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters that the disappearance of Nancy, who has limited mobility and requires daily medication, was not "dementia related".

Nancy Guthrie (left) was last seen at her home near Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday evening. Picture: Getty